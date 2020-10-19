Karma's Revero Luxury EV Will Start At $79,900

Karma Automotive has announced that its luxury electric vehicle the Revero will launch for $79,900. It joins the Lucid Air which will give the Tesla Model S stiff competition. Karma Automotive was born when Fisker's assets were bought by the Wanxiang group, the Chinese automotive giant and combined it with the assets of battery supplier A123.

It has a range of 644 kilometers

Under Fisker Automotive, the Revero was a plug-in hybrid but now this car has an all electric range of 644 kilometres that's coming in 2021. The new GSe-6 variant starts at $79,900.

"Karma Automotive today announced the manufacturer's suggested retail pricing (MSRP) for its first all-electric GSe-6 vehicle will begin at $79,900*. The GSe-6 will include a new powertrain configuration and come standard with connected car capabilities, internet radio, 21-inch wheels and other vehicle enhancements. The MSRP is before all tax rebates and incentives," revealed the company in a statement.

The car starts at $79,900

This means, it may end up being cheaper than the Tesla Model S. Though, mind you this is just the starting price of the vehicle as the full decked up variant will go all the way up to $130,000.

