2021 Volkswagen Polo Teased; World Debut In April

Volkswagen is all set to showcase the all-new Polo very soon and the world debut of the car will take place on April 22, 2021. The Polo has been an integral part of the small car segment since 1975, and is one of the most successful models in its class worldwide. Well, there's proof to that statement because around 18 million units have been sold to date. Volkswagen is continuing its product history of over 45 years with the new Polo.

The Polo has a huge fan base even in India and there are many people out there who are asking the company for this very car to come to India, but given that it is currently focusing on its made-in-India products, the Polo will not come to the country atleast in 2021. We do not know whether the new one will come to the country but we keep our fingers crossed!

It was in 2017 that the new generation of the Polo made it to global markets but India did not get it

While there's no information other than the teaser image of the Polo, we get to see a sketch of the headlamp cluster. The sketch shows the new light strips and LED headlights in the front grille give an initial impression of its optimised design.

The company is planning to give the rest of the information in due course but we really can't wait to see what it looks like. Volkswagen promises a whole bunch of new technologies in the new Polo and we wait to know more about it.

