carandbike logo
search

2021 Volkswagen Polo Teased; World Debut In April

Volkswagen has sold around 18 million units have been sold to date globally. Volkswagen is continuing its product history of over 45 years with the new Polo.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
2021 Volkswagen Polo Teased; World Debut In April expand View Photos

Volkswagen is all set to showcase the all-new Polo very soon and the world debut of the car will take place on April 22, 2021. The Polo has been an integral part of the small car segment since 1975, and is one of the most successful models in its class worldwide. Well, there's proof to that statement because around 18 million units have been sold to date. Volkswagen is continuing its product history of over 45 years with the new Polo.

The Polo has a huge fan base even in India and there are many people out there who are asking the company for this very car to come to India, but given that it is currently focusing on its made-in-India products, the Polo will not come to the country atleast in 2021. We do not know whether the new one will come to the country but we keep our fingers crossed!

new volkswagen polo

It was in 2017 that the new generation of the Polo made it to global markets but India did not get it 

While there's no information other than the teaser image of the Polo, we get to see a sketch of the headlamp cluster. The sketch shows the new light strips and LED headlights in the front grille give an initial impression of its optimised design.

0 Comments

The company is planning to give the rest of the information in due course but we really can't wait to see what it looks like. Volkswagen promises a whole bunch of new technologies in the new Polo and we wait to know more about it.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 6.12 - 9.93 Lakh
EMI Starts
12,6949% / 5 yrs
Premium Hatchback
Petrol , Diesel
Manual , Automatic
18.2 - 20.1 Km/l
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Volkswagen Polo Alloy
    Volkswagen Polo Alloy
  • Volkswagen Polo Grill
    Volkswagen Polo Grill
  • Volkswagen Polo Headlight
    Volkswagen Polo Headlight
  • Volkswagen Polo Opening Lever
    Volkswagen Polo Opening Lever
  • Volkswagen Polo Side Mirror
    Volkswagen Polo Side Mirror
  • Volkswagen Polo Red And White Edition Side View
    Volkswagen Polo Red And White Edition Side View
  • Volkswagen Polo Red And White Edition Rear Wiper
    Volkswagen Polo Red And White Edition Rear Wiper
  • Volkswagen Polo Red And White Edition Side Mirror
    Volkswagen Polo Red And White Edition Side Mirror
  • Volkswagen Polo Red And White Edition
    Volkswagen Polo Red And White Edition
  • Volkswagen Polo Ac
    Volkswagen Polo Ac
  • Volkswagen Polo Armrest
    Volkswagen Polo Armrest
  • Volkswagen Polo Auto Dimming Irvm
    Volkswagen Polo Auto Dimming Irvm
  • Volkswagen Polo Auto Rain Sensing
    Volkswagen Polo Auto Rain Sensing
  • Volkswagen Polo Coolingbox
    Volkswagen Polo Coolingbox
  • Volkswagen Polo Dashboard
    Volkswagen Polo Dashboard
  • Volkswagen Polo Display
    Volkswagen Polo Display
  • Volkswagen Polo Indicator Control
    Volkswagen Polo Indicator Control
  • Volkswagen Polo Side Mirror Adjust
    Volkswagen Polo Side Mirror Adjust
  • Volkswagen Polo Side Seating
    Volkswagen Polo Side Seating
  • Volkswagen Polo Streeing
    Volkswagen Polo Streeing
  • Volkswagen Polo Voice Control
    Volkswagen Polo Voice Control
x
Hero HF 100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 49,400
Hero HF 100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 49,400
Nitin Gadkari Aims To Cut Road Accident Deaths By 50% In Next 4 Years: Report
Nitin Gadkari Aims To Cut Road Accident Deaths By 50% In Next 4 Years: Report
Coronavirus Pandemic: Tata Running Operations At Pune Plant With Limited Workforce
Coronavirus Pandemic: Tata Running Operations At Pune Plant With Limited Workforce
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Under Construction Texas Gigafactory In A Cybertruck
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Under Construction Texas Gigafactory In A Cybertruck
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities