Volkswagen Polo Track Launched In Brazil: Gets Increased Ground Clearance, Rugged Look

Volkswagen Brazil has launched a rugged version of the new-gen Polo hatchback reminding us of the Cross Polo crossover once launched in India. Unlike the Cross Polo though, the new Polo Track for Brazil gets subtle improvements to make it more farm-friendly to entice farmers. The company is targeting the agricultural sector with the latest offering that should be capable enough to tackle rough roads in the hinterlands.

The latest generation Volkswagen Polo is based on the MQB platform in Brazil and is larger and roomier than the model once sold in India. The new Polo Track version comes as a more utility-oriented version packing all the essentials. The model is also off-road focused and gets a raised suspension to tackle broken roads more easily. It also has vinyl seats that are easy to clean, as well as 15-inch steel wheels. The car comes with rubber floor mats and a trailer hitch as part of the package.

Power on the Volkswagen Polo Track edition comes from the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 84 bhp and 101 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to only the 5-speed manual transmission. The rugged hatchback gets halogen headlamps, ABS with ESC, traction control, Hill Start Assist, four airbags and more.



The new-gen Polo was never on the cards for India given the high cost of the new platform, which has left space for a sub Rs 10 lakh offering in VW’s stable. With Skoda recently announcing its new subcompact SUV for India, it’s likely that Volkswagen will also bring its iteration to the market next year. While it won’t be a hatchback, it will be a Tata Nexon-rivalling SUV.

