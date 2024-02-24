Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer Debuts With Up To 685 km Range

After months of teasing the ID.7 Tourer, Volkswagen has finally unveiled the all-electric model for European markets. Built on MEB Platform, the ID.7 Tourer is the estate sibling of the ID.7 sedan unveiled last year and will be manufactured at Volkswagen plant in Emden, Germany.



Speaking of the design, the front fascia is unchanged from its sedan sibling with a similarly styled bumper, sweptback headlamps and a lightbar spanning the width of the vehicle. Down the sides too the estate carries over all the design details of the ID.7 sedan with the most notable change being the extended roofline and more vertical rear windscreen. Round the back, the edge-to-edge tail-lamp has been retained on the ID.7 Tourer while the rear bumper too is of a familiar design.



The similarities extend to the cabin as well with the familiar minimalist layout and dashboard design. The centre console is dominated by a 15-inch centre screen with ChatGPT integration and a smaller display in front of the driver. The ID.7 Tourer also packs in tech such as a panoramic sunroof with smart glass technology, allowing the electronic adjustment of glass opacity, seat air conditioning, seat massage, VW’s ID.Lights and an augmented reality heads-up display.



The design tweaks to the Tourer do free up some additional room for luggage with the boot now able to carry upto 605 litres with the rear seats in place. This increases to a cavernous 1,714 litres when the backrests are folded. Talking of dimensions, this model shares identical dimensions with its sedan counterpart, with measurements of 4,961 mm in length, 1,862 mm in width, and 1,536 mm in height. It also features a wheelbase spanning 2,971 mm.



Under the hood, Volkswagen has integrated the latest-generation electric drive system that offers two battery-size options. Along with this the car also supports rapid charging with a maximum capacity of up to 200 kW, enabling a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes at DC quick-charging stations and has an expected WLTP range of 685 kms.



Written by:- Ronit Agarwal