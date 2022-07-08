2023 Volkswagen Amarok Breaks Cover

Volkswagen has finally introduced the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok pick-up truck, developed from scratch. The new pick-up from the German giant has practically nothing in common with its predecessor, which has sold more than 8.30 lakh units since 2010. The new model adopts Ford's updated T6 platform, which has served as the basis for the latest Ford Ranger. Of course, it is more than just an updated version of the oval signature model since Volkswagen worked hard to achieve its own visual identity.

The new German 4x4 will be available with single and double cab bodies, the latter being 5,350 mm long. This translates into an increase of 96 mm compared to its predecessor, along with a longer wheelbase by 173 mm, which now reaches 3,270 mm. By increasing the wheelbase more than the actual overall length, it means that the overhangs have been shortened to improve off-road capabilities by having better angles of approach and departure. Likewise, the width has decreased by 34 mm, to 1,910 mm, while the height is now 1,880 mm, increased by 10 mm, although this measurement depends on the chosen configuration between wheels and tires. The wheel size includes 17-inch steel options as standard, although there are alloy sets up to 21 inches as an option.

Another figure that will interest off-road lovers is the wading depth of the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok, which goes from 500 mm to an appreciable 800 mm, while 4Motion all-wheel drive is available as standard for all versions. Customers will be able to choose between two 4Motion configurations- one with selectable 4x4 and one with permanent all-wheel drive.

The range of engines on the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok is structured around four diesel cycle engines and one petrol engine, all turbocharged. The base version is a 2.0 TDI unit with 150 bhp, followed by a higher state of tune from the same engine producing 170 bhp. At the top of the turbodiesel, the range is a four-cylinder bi-turbo engine, with 204 bhp or 210 bhp. The most powerful turbodiesel engine will be a 3.0-litre V6 with 240 bhp or 250 bhp (depending on the market). In markets where petrol engines are in demand, Volkswagen will offer a 2.3-litre unit with 300 bhp.

The 10-speed automatic transmission will be available as standard for all engines with more than 210 bhp, while the rest of the engines will have a 6-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission or 6-speed manual transmission. Volkswagen also said that the maximum payload capacity has increased to 1,160 kg, while on the roof it can support a load of 350 kg, enough to support a four-person roof tent that will be available as an accessory.

The options list will include a hard-top boot cover that will give the 2023 Amarok the appearance of a more versatile vehicle. From an extra lighting bar to a snorkel-type intake, the German pick-up will have a wide range of extras. But the changes not only affect the exterior. In the cabin, the vertical infotainment system becomes the main protagonist. Using a slightly modified version of Ford's SYNC 4 system, the touchscreen measures 10.0 or 12.0 inches depending on trim. It is located next to an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster in the most affordable models and 12.0-inch in superior finishes.

The range will be made up of five different trims- Amarok, Life, Style, and the newly added off-road-oriented Panamericana, along with the luxury-focused Aventura. The pick-up has more than 20 driving assistance systems, as well as matrix LED headlights and an exclusive Harman Kardon sound system for this model.

Finally, we know that Ford will start production of the new Amarok in September at its Silverton factory in Pretoria, South Africa. However, VW Commercial Vehicles will continue to assemble the first-generation model in Pacheco, Argentina, for the South American markets.