Actor Krushna Abhishek Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLE

Actor Krushna Abhishek, best known for his work on television is now a proud owner of a Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV. Krushna's sister, Arti Singh, also an actor, shared images of the prized possession that recently made it to their garage. Singh added a lovely caption with the post appreciating her brother's hard work to bring home the Mercedes. The GLE is one of the more popular SUVs from the German automaker and also quite popular amidst celebrities. It offers the right balance between performance and luxury.

In her post, Arti wrote, "So so proud of you. Well, I have never been into cars but this was my dream car. I can't afford it right now but u bought it and made my dream come true .. and u deserve every bit coz u work so so hard .. proud sister @krushna30." A humble Krushna replied to the post with, "It's not mine it's yours." Arti then responded, " I love you and I'm so proud."

The Mercedes-Benz GLE in pictures appears to be the previous generation version. The model was offered with petrol and diesel engine options with the latter being the more popular choice. The GLE 250 d used a 2.1-litre four-cylinder diesel with 204 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The range-topping 350 d used the 3.0-litre V6 diesel with 258 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque on offer. There was also the 3.0-litre V6 petrol with 333 bhp and peak torque of 480 Nm. All engines come paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Krushna Abhishek has been one of the more popular faces on TV and is a recurring star in the show Comedy Nights With Kapil. The actor is also known for hosting gigs on different channels among comic performances in movies. The actor's garage has seen a number of German luxury offerings in the past including the Mercedes Benz CLA, Audi Q5, and the Audi A3 Cabriolet. It's unclear if the new GLE has replaced any of the existing cars.

Interestingly, Arti Singh bought the Mahindra Thar last year and Krushna put up a post congratulating her for the same and appreciate her hard work. These siblings surely know how to celebrate their success.