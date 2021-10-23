Actor Suniel Shetty Takes Delivery Of His Customised Royal Enfield Bike

Actor Suniel Shetty is one of the well-recognised actors in the Bollywood industry and is best acclaimed for his roles in genres like action and comedy. The actor has a massive collection of expensive vehicles in his garage, including a BMW X5 and a civilian version of the Hummer H3. The Bollywood star recently brought home his customised motorcycle, which has been modified by Vardenchi. As the bike gives a very vintage feel and look, thus it has been christened 'The Vintage'.

Impressed by the transformation, the actor shared a video of his official Instagram account. He said, "This man is the real #Transformer. Look what a brilliant job he's done with my mo'bike! Thank you Akshay @vardenchi - for putting the #Dhoom back in #VroomVroom. Love it."

Speaking with carandbike, Vardenchi Motorcycles - Founder and Managing Director, Akshai Varde said, "We have kept the structure and all the integral engineering of the motorcycle intact to meet the guidelines of RTO. We have cosmetically and aesthetically upgraded the motorcycle by giving it a very comfortable handlebar, we have done a bobber kind of setup with the front tyre and bobber front fender. A lot of small detailing parts have gone into the motorcycle. It's a single-seater, so it has a short Bobber fender in the back. Overall, we have given the bike a very vintage feel. So, we have christened it as 'The Vintage'."

The overall structure and all the integral engineering of the motorcycle have been kept intact

As a part of the customisation, the bike has received cosmetic and aesthetic updates giving a vintage look. The Suniel Shetty's customised Royal Enfield motorcycle dons a matte metallic grey finish. It gets a small classic headlight along with LED lighting, spoke wheels for a classic look, a nicely quilted single-seat and more. Additionally, the bike sports a few decals and stickers giving a personalised touch, including stickers like 'Anna' and 'Suniel Shetty'. The actor also received a personalised motorcycle helmet and a jacket from the custom bike maker.