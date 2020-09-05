New Cars and Bikes in India
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has added a new BMW X5 to his garage. He took the delivery of the luxurious SUV in Mumbai.

Suniel Shetty took the delivery of his new BMW X5 SUV earlier this week

  • Suniel Shetty took the delivery of a new BMW X5 SUV
  • The Bollywood actor also owns a civilian version of the Hummer H3
  • The BMW X5 SUV has a starting price of Rs. 74.9 lakh (ex-showroom)

Suniel Shetty is a well renowned Bollywood actor with more than 110 films under his belt. With an acting career of over 25 years, his major work focused on action and comedy. The actor was last seen in a negative role in the movie Darbar which also starred Superstar Rajinikanth. One of Bollywood's favourite action heroes is a car fanatic with a massive collection of expensive vehicles in his garage. Adding to the list, the Bollywood star recently purchased a new BMW X5 with Phytonic Blue colour. The keys of the brand new X5 SUV were handed over to him earlier this week.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class

#Repost @bmwnavnitmotorsmumbai When an iconic star meets an iconic car! Thank you, Mr. @suniel.shetty, for choosing @bmwnavnitmotorsmumbai as your luxury automobile partner. We are happy to offer you our service and we hope you will love riding our sporty BMW X5. We wish you happy motoring for many miles ahead! #BMW #BMWNavnitMotorsMumbai #X5 #BMWIndia @bmwindia_official

A post shared by BMW India (@bmwindia_official) on

BMW India took to social media to congratulate the iconic actor for purchasing the sporty BMW X5. The luxury SUV is priced in India from ₹ 74.9 lakh for the xDrive 30d Sport trim and the top-of-the-line, xDrive 40i M Sport version costs ₹ 84.4 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The car is the second most premium and feature-loaded SUV from the house of the Bavarian carmaker that sits below X6 and X7 in India. He also owns a civilian version of the Hummer H3, which was once used by the US military. Apart from these, the star also owns Mercedes-Benz GLS 350D, Range Rover Vogue, Toyota Prado, Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes Benz E 350D.

The BMW X5 comes equipped with 12.3-inch HD infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, 3D maps, iDrive touch and voice controls, 12.3-inch fully digital instrument panel, 16 speakers powered by Harman Kardon, panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control system, laser light headlamps with adaptive function, 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, brake control, hill descent control, traction control and more.

Also Read: Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV

The new generation BMW X5 gets three 3.0-litre engine options - one petrol and two diesel

Mechanically, the SUV comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The petrol mill is a 3.0-litre inline, six-cylinder unit that can produce 340 hp of maximum power with 450 Nm of torque. The oil burner, on the other hand, is a 3.0-litre motor making 340 bhp with 620 Nm of power figures. Both the engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system as standard.

