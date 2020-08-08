New Cars and Bikes in India
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV

Mandira Bedi recently added a brand new Tata Nexon EV to her garage. The electric SUV was introduced in the domestic market in January this year.

Mandira Bedi with her husband and their new Tata Nexon EV

  • Tata Nexon EV prices start at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
  • The Nexon EV is offered in three variants - XM, XZ+, XZ+
  • Tata Nexon EV is also available with monthly subscription

Mandira Bedi, a well-known Indian actress, fashion designer, and a television presenter has recently bought a brand-new Tata Nexon EV. Mandira Bedi along with her husband were snapped with her latest possession. The homegrown carmaker welcomed the couple to the Tata family and was quick to share the news through its official social media account.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Now Available With Monthly Subscription; Charges Start At ₹ 41,900

The Tata Nexon EV was officially launched in the country earlier this year in January at a starting price of ₹ 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), which were introductory prices. The top-end model goes all the way up to ₹ 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The electric SUV comes in three variants - XM, XZ+, XZ+. The carmaker introduced its first electric vehicle in the presence of Tata Group Chairman, Ratan Tata.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Electric SUV Review

Powered by the Ziptron technology, the Nexon EV vehicle offers zippy performance, a range of 312 km on a single charge, fast charging capability, IP67 rated battery as well as class-leading safety features. It is equipped with 35 connected car features. The electric powertrain in the Nexon EV belts out 245 Nm of peak torque, sufficient enough to sprint to three figures under 9.9 seconds.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Tata Motors Launches Several Hygiene Accessories

9u510vc

The Tata Nexon EV was launched in India in January 2020

0 Comments

Earlier this week, Tata Motors also introduced the Tata Nexon EV with fixed rental charges starting from ₹ 41,999. This service is initially available in five Indian cities including Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. And, the interested buyers can subscribe to this special rental service for 18, 24 or 36 months. The company is also offering additional benefits such as comprehensive insurance coverage, on-call roadside assistance, free maintenance with periodic servicing and doorstep delivery.

