Coronavirus Pandemic: Tata Motors Launches Several Hygiene Accessories

Tata Motors has rolled out an array of health and hygiene accessories for its customers. These will be offered to all car owners across its outlets in the country.

Tata Motors is also offering a vehicle air and surface disinfectant service.

Tata Motors has rolled out an array of health and hygiene accessories for its customers. These will be offered to all car owners across its outlets in the country. According to the company, the accessories have been designed to provide car owners with an additional level of safety for their new & existing Tata cars. The accessories have been decided upon, given the coronavirus pandemic in the country and hence include a air purifier, an air filer and a sanitization kit.

Air-o-Pure Air purifier can easily fit in the cup holder slot of all Tata cars.

The Air-o-Pure 95 air purifier, as Tata calls it, comes equipped with an Active Carbon HEPA filter and UV-C light which improves the air quality, removes volatile organic compounds along with virus and bacteria and filters out hazardous smoke. This purifier can easily fit in the cup holder slot of all Tata cars.

The air filter is capable of filtering out bacteria and virus of upto 0.3 microns, thereby improving the quality of the in-cabin air and saving customers from allergic reactions and respiratory disorders. This filter can be installed in the Nexon and the Harrier as of now. It will be available in other cars too. The

Health Pro Sanitization Kit includes items like hand sanitizer, N95 masks, hand gloves & more

The sanitization kit provides customers with hygiene items like a hand sanitizer, N95 masks, hand gloves, safety touch key, tissue box, mist diffuser and a driving kit with covers for the exposed touch points like the steering wheel, handbrake, gear knob and the seats.

0 Comments

Additionally, Tata Motors is also offering a vehicle air and surface disinfectant service. Once kept in a closed car for 20 minutes, the system disinfects the in- cabin space. Lastly, to maintain safe distance between the driver and the passengers, the company has launched separator films, which creates a barrier between the front occupants and the rear passengers, thereby enhancing their safety.

