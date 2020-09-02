New Cars and Bikes in India
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Amitabh Bachchan took delivery of the luxurious Mercedes-Benz S-Class at his residence in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan took the delivery of his new Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Benz S-Class is priced in India at Rs. 1.38 crore (Ex-showroom)
  • The actor also purchased the Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV last year
  • Big B has a huge collection of expensive cars in his garage

 Amitabh Bachchan has added the new Mercedes-Benz S Class into his garage. The actor took the delivery of the white coloured S-Class at his residence in Mumbai. He's been an S-Class loyalist and the one replaces the old S-Class. 

9a9kb97o

Amitabh Bachchan purchased the 350d variant of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The actor has opted for the 350d variant of the S-Class that is priced in India at ₹ 1.38 crore (ex-showroom, India). It comes powered by a 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder motor, mated with a 9-speed AT. The engine produces a maximum power of 282 bhp against 600 Nm of peak torque. The car is capable of clocking three-figure mark in just 6 seconds. The new S-Class is also offered in a V6 petrol engine, producing 362 bhp and 500 Nm of power figures.

Apart from the newly acquired S-Class, he also has a huge collection cars in his garage which includes the Lexus LX 570, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Mini Cooper S, Bentley Continental GT, Range Rover and Porsche Cayman S. Interestingly, Aishwariya Rai Bachchan also owns a luxurious Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500.

Last year, the actor also added the new Mercedes-Benz V-Class to his garage. It is one of the most luxurious MPVs currently available on sale in India. The MPV pricing starts at  ₹ 71.10 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Mercedes-Benz V-Class gets a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that makes 161 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque.

Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
