2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Final Teaser Released Ahead Of Global Debut In September

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class is nearly revealed in the latest official sketch, ahead of the global debut scheduled on September 2, 2020.

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class will arrive in India next year

Highlights

  • The new-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class debuts on September 2, 2020
  • The new S-Class will pack several innovations & industry-first features
  • The new-generation S-Class will arrive in India next year

Mercedes-Benz has dropped the final teaser for the 2021 S-Class ahead of its reveal next month. The new-generation W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will make its global debut on September 2, 2020, and the model will be a complete overhaul with a new design language, a tonne of new technology and several industry-first features. Mercedes has set the benchmark in engineering and technology with every S-Class and the next-generation promises to keep that tradition alive.

Also Read: Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabin Previewed; Gets Up To 4 Touchscreen Displays

The production version of the S-Class will see toned-down lines compared to the teaser sketch

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class final teaser nearly reveals the design of the car with its exaggerated lines. The sleek headlamps look stylish and so does the iconic three-slat chrome grille that remains familiar but gets a modern adaptation. The wide bumper adds a sporty touch to the front and will get chrome accents surrounding the mesh. The teaser also highlights the coupe-like roofline. However, it won't be as prominent as the one in the sketches. The rear will sport LED taillights that will be wider and more angular than the outgoing model. Compared to the current version, the new S-Class will be evolutionary in design but with a completely new look.

6qkse5r8

The new S-Class will come with four touchscreen systems with a massive 12.8-inch unit for the centre console

The sketches do not reveal the interior but spy shots and previous official images have revealed a screen-induced cabin that will pack in several innovations. There will be at least four touchscreen displays in the cabin including a massive 12.8-inch unit mounted in the centre console. About 27 buttons have been replaced by touch-sensitive controls, while the seats and the headrest will be ventilated with heating and cooling functions. The model will also come with the latest MBUX connected tech, and 71 mm more space between the wheels on the standard version.

Also Read:  2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Interior Details Leaked 

go49juvg

The standard wheelbase 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will get 71 mm more space between the wheels.

The new-gen S-Class will also be the first car in the world to come with front impact protection using airbags for rear-seat passengers. There will be a number of new active and passive safety systems including radar-based sensors that identify an imminent side-impact and will move the driver or the front-seat passenger to the centre of the vehicle by raising that particular side using the e-Active body control suspension.

Also Read: The New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Will Come With Airbags For Rear Seat Passengers

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is also important to the automaker from a production standpoint. The flagship sedan will be the first car to be manufactured at Factory 56 in Germany, which has been touted as the world's most modern car plant. The new S-Class will be the first model to be produced there, which will be followed by other luxury models from the automaker.

Also Read: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Engine Details Leaked

h2vvoapk

The new-generation S-Class will be manufactured at Mercedes-Benz's Factory 56, just 20 km away from the Daimler headquarters

0 Comments

It's unclear if Mercedes-Benz will unveil the standard 2021 S-Class or the Maybach edition as well on September 2. What we do know is that the model is expected to be offered in different wheelbase lengths, depending on the market, while engine options will range from compact four-cylinders to six-cylinders along with plug-in hybrid and twin-turbo V12 options. There will be an electric version joining the line-up under the EQ sub-brand. The new S-Class is expected to be a four-door sedan only this time with the Coupe and Convertible versions rumoured to be killed off. Instead, the automaker will update the AMG GT and the SL nameplates in its place. The new S-Class will take on the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series, Bentley Flying Spur and the likes in the segment.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Mercedes-Maybach
S-Class

