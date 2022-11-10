  • Home
Aehra Electric SUV Makes Its Global Debut

The Aehra SUV is quite a looker and it's striking design will sure grab eyeballs. It has both gullwing and butterfly doors or Elytra doors in Aehra's speak.
There's been an influx of electric models in the luxury car market in the last couple of years. And joining the fray now is the Italian EV startup- Aehra which recently unveiled its brand-new electric SUV. In fact, the Italian EV maker is yet to christen the SUV and for now is calling it the Aehra electric SUV. In typical Italian fashion, the Aehra SUV is quite a looker and it's striking design will surely grab eyeballs. It has both gullwing and butterfly doors or Elytra doors in Aehra's speak. While the front doors open up and forward, the rear doors simply go up as we have seen in the Tesla Model X.

The ultra-thin mirrors take inspiration from racing motorcycles, and the steeply raked windshield blends into the roof which then sweeps rearward, building up on its coupe-like roofline. It has a 2997 mm long wheelbase hinting at its spacious cabin. The seamless shape favours its aerodynamic efficiency and looks quite sexy as well.

That said, Aehra is yet to reveal further details of the car so we still don't know how efficient it is. The SUV does boast active aero components at the front and rear to optimize performance, efficiency, and safety. Aehra has also quite generously used composite materials for the SUV's monobody construction.

Aehra has just revealed the design of the SUV at its headquarter in Milan and details about its power output and range will follow later. It is also working on an electric sedan which will likely make its debut in February 2023. Deliveries of both models are expected to begin in 2025.

