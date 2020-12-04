New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Alibaba-backed AutoX Is The First To Deploy Driveless RoboTaxis In Asia

language dropdown

It is the only system of its kind in Asia as solutions by Waymo and Cruise have been deployed in North America.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
AutoX becomes the third company in the world to deploy driverless robotaxis expand View Photos
AutoX becomes the third company in the world to deploy driverless robotaxis

Highlights

  • AutoX uses 5th generation self driving tech for its robotaxis
  • It is operating its driverless taxis in Shenzhen, China
  • This makes it the only service of its kind in Asia
Tech News

Joining the likes of Waymo and GM's Cruise, Alibaba backed autonomous car technology company AutoX has deployed driverless robot axis on the roads of Shenzhen, a first of its kind venture for the Chinese market. It had been testing the technology in Shenzhen for a while which also has the highest population density in China. AutoX has also released a video for the same. In the video, its robotaxis which don't have a driver have the ability to navigate around illegally parked vehicles and loading trucks on the road, slows down for pedestrians and scooters and even handles construction sites making unprotected U-turns. It is an impressive demonstration of the capabilities of the platform, to say the least. 

2bfqg8uk

The driverless taxis can navigate complex urban situations

The robotaxis are leveraging the 5th generation autonomous system which has been tuned for deployment in urban conditions. It has an upgraded sensing technology which can detect complex traffic scenarios as demonstrated by the video. The cars in question are the same Fiat Chrysler Pacifica which is also used by Waymo.

t7sb0hvo

It uses in-house tech which is capable of 5th self-driving capabilities

The system combines ultra-high-resolution cameras designed in-house by AutoX, with 2 LiDAR arrays on both sides of the vehicles and as well and 4D RADAR sensors. There are also multiple blindspot sensors to create a multi-sensor fusion surround vision that even spot small objects in a blind spot. 

Newsbeep
0 Comments

It is the only system of its kind in Asia as solutions by Waymo and Cruise have been deployed in North America. This also comes after AutoX became the third company after Waymo and Cruise to get a driverless permit from the California Department of Motor Vehicles. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Hero MotoCorp Signs On 10 Harley-Davidson Dealerships
Hero MotoCorp Signs On 10 Harley-Davidson Dealerships
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BEST In Mumbai
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BEST In Mumbai
Alibaba-backed AutoX Is The First To Deploy Driveless RoboTaxis In Asia
Alibaba-backed AutoX Is The First To Deploy Driveless RoboTaxis In Asia
Honda H'Ness CB350 Scrambler Rumoured To Be Under Consideration
Honda H'Ness CB350 Scrambler Rumoured To Be Under Consideration
Daimler Commits $85 Billion Towards Accelerating Electrification Of Mercedes-Benz 
Daimler Commits $85 Billion Towards Accelerating Electrification Of Mercedes-Benz 
Made-In-India Renault Kwid For South Africa Scores 2 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Made-In-India Renault Kwid For South Africa Scores 2 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Lamborghini Celebrates 30 Years Of The Diablo
Lamborghini Celebrates 30 Years Of The Diablo
Delhi Government Announces New 'Delhi EV Forum' For Implementing The State's 'EV Policy'
Delhi Government Announces New 'Delhi EV Forum' For Implementing The State's 'EV Policy'
LG Chem, SK Innovation Spar Over EV Recalls In Trade Dispute
LG Chem, SK Innovation Spar Over EV Recalls In Trade Dispute
Alibaba-backed AutoX Is The First To Deploy Driveless RoboTaxis In Asia
Alibaba-backed AutoX Is The First To Deploy Driveless RoboTaxis In Asia
Hero MotoCorp Signs On 10 Harley-Davidson Dealerships
Hero MotoCorp Signs On 10 Harley-Davidson Dealerships
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai
Daimler Commits $85 Billion Towards Accelerating Electrification Of Mercedes-Benz 
Daimler Commits $85 Billion Towards Accelerating Electrification Of Mercedes-Benz 
Honda H'Ness CB350 Scrambler Rumoured To Be Under Consideration
Honda H'Ness CB350 Scrambler Rumoured To Be Under Consideration
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Undergoes Third Surgery For Right Arm Injury
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Undergoes Third Surgery For Right Arm Injury
Made-In-India Renault Kwid For South Africa Scores 2 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Made-In-India Renault Kwid For South Africa Scores 2 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
2021 Jaguar I-Pace Design Revealed In Patent Images
2021 Jaguar I-Pace Design Revealed In Patent Images
John Cooper Works Electric MINI In The Works Says BMW
John Cooper Works Electric MINI In The Works Says BMW
Honda Patents Reveal Mind-Reading Motorcycle Tech
Honda Patents Reveal Mind-Reading Motorcycle Tech
Lamborghini Celebrates 30 Years Of The Diablo
Lamborghini Celebrates 30 Years Of The Diablo
F1: Ferrari Keen On Getting Carlos Sainz Jr. Test After Alonso Got Approval From FIA
F1: Ferrari Keen On Getting Carlos Sainz Jr. Test After Alonso Got Approval From FIA
Over 450 Hyundai Kona Electric SUVs To Be Recalled In India Over Faulty Battery System
Over 450 Hyundai Kona Electric SUVs To Be Recalled In India Over Faulty Battery System
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open
Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open
2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition Unveiled In The US
2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition Unveiled In The US
Bajaj Considers Transfer Of Stake In KTM To Austrian Parent Company
Bajaj Considers Transfer Of Stake In KTM To Austrian Parent Company

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open
Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open
2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition Unveiled In The US
2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition Unveiled In The US
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities