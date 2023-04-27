All India Automobile Workshops Association Concludes Its Third National Convention In Lucknow

  • Home
Workshops, seminars, and panel discussions were also a part of the conference
authorBy carandbike Team
27-Apr-23 02:50 PM IST
  • The conference saw participants from more than 20 states
  • Official media partners for the event were carandbike and KarRep
  • The agenda for the conference was to discuss key issues faced by the automobile workshops industry.

The All-India Automobile Workshops Association (AIAWA) has concluded its third national convention conference in Lucknow. It was held from the 14th to the 16th of April 2023. The conference saw participants from more than 20 states and 150 delegates from across the country. The official media partners for the event were carandbike and KarRep. Moreover, the event was supported by automotive companies, including Get A Fix, Schaeffler, Dent Masters, Delux Bearings, Liqui Moly, Excelite, ATS Elgi, Gates, Keco, and Castrol.

The chief guest at the event was Vinnie Mehta, Director General of ACMA. Other dignitaries present at the event included Girish Karkera (Chief Editor, carandbike) S. Murlidharan, Lalit Gupta (President of IIISLA), and E. Rajiv (Executive Director, IACE). The agenda for the conference was to discuss key issues faced by the automobile workshop industry.

Vinnie Mehta, Director General of ACMA, said, "The AIAWA convention provides an excellent opportunity for members of the automobile workshop industry to come together, share knowledge, and collaborate. It is heartening to see such a large number of delegates and members from across India participating in this event. I congratulate the AIAWA for organising this convention and wish them all the success in their future endeavours."

Various workshops, seminars, and panel discussions were held during the convention to provide insights into the technologies, latest trends, and provide best practices in the automobile workshop industry. The convention also provided a platform for industry experts, policymakers, and other stakeholders. 

