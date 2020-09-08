Limited Edition Aprilia Tuono V4 X Extended To 30 Units

The Italian firm has agreed to extend the production run of the Aprilia Tuono V4 X to 30 units. The limited-edition, track only version of the Aprilia Tuono V4 hyper naked features MotoGP-inspired wings on the fairing, carbon fibre bodywork, light Marchesini wheels, a lighter fuel tank, and billet aluminium bits that help maintain a dry weight of just 166 kg. The engine is the 1,077 cc, V4 shared with the Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory, but on the V4 X, it generates a claimed 221 horspower.

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono V4 X Unveiled

The Aprilia Tuono V4 X shares the RSV4 1100 Factory's V4 engine, with a claimed 221 bhp

The Tuono V4 X is part of Aprilia's Factory Works program which takes racing technology and introduces it in production models, making exclusive track-optimised motorcycles. The chassis is the same as the RSV4 unit, complete with forged magnesium wheels, and 330 mm twin rotor Brembo discs on the front wheel, gripped by the latest GP4-MS radial calipers and carbon fibre forced-cooling intakes. Suspension duties are handled by Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 electronically active units all round, and the electronics suite offers a comprehensive list of controls, with full power modes, standard Akrapovic exhaust, as well as up/down quickshifter and other electronic aids like engine braking, wheelie control and the standard traction control.

Full-system Akrapovic exhaust, Marchesini magnesium wheels, aluminium billet parts and more

While the initial 10 units were already sold out of the Aprilia Tuono V4 X, now it seems the demand far overwhelmed the 10 limited number units offered on sale. Now, the Italian brand will make 30 units of the bike, and most will likely be sold out soon, even with a price tag of 35,000 Euros (approximately ₹ 31 lakh) each.

