New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Limited Edition Aprilia Tuono V4 X Extended To 30 Units

Now, the Italian firm has said that 30 units of the Tuono V4 X will be made, instead of the 10 units (so, the 'X') initially announced.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Aprilia has extended the limited edition run of the Tuono V4 X to 30 numbers

Highlights

  • 30 units of the ultra-exclusive Aprilia Tuono V4 X will be produced
  • Aprilia has extended the limited number of bikes from 10 to 30
  • The Aprilia Tuono V4 X is a naked bike made with track-use in mind

The Italian firm has agreed to extend the production run of the Aprilia Tuono V4 X to 30 units. The limited-edition, track only version of the Aprilia Tuono V4 hyper naked features MotoGP-inspired wings on the fairing, carbon fibre bodywork, light Marchesini wheels, a lighter fuel tank, and billet aluminium bits that help maintain a dry weight of just 166 kg. The engine is the 1,077 cc, V4 shared with the Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory, but on the V4 X, it generates a claimed 221 horspower.

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono V4 X Unveiled

3495pt9g

The Aprilia Tuono V4 X shares the RSV4 1100 Factory's V4 engine, with a claimed 221 bhp

The Tuono V4 X is part of Aprilia's Factory Works program which takes racing technology and introduces it in production models, making exclusive track-optimised motorcycles. The chassis is the same as the RSV4 unit, complete with forged magnesium wheels, and 330 mm twin rotor Brembo discs on the front wheel, gripped by the latest GP4-MS radial calipers and carbon fibre forced-cooling intakes. Suspension duties are handled by Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 electronically active units all round, and the electronics suite offers a comprehensive list of controls, with full power modes, standard Akrapovic exhaust, as well as up/down quickshifter and other electronic aids like engine braking, wheelie control and the standard traction control.

fguo5a4

Full-system Akrapovic exhaust, Marchesini magnesium wheels, aluminium billet parts and more

0 Comments

While the initial 10 units were already sold out of the Aprilia Tuono V4 X, now it seems the demand far overwhelmed the 10 limited number units offered on sale. Now, the Italian brand will make 30 units of the bike, and most will likely be sold out soon, even with a price tag of 35,000 Euros (approximately ₹ 31 lakh) each.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Volkswagen Caddy California Unveiled In USA Volkswagen Caddy California Unveiled In USA
All-Electric Ride-Hailing Platform, Blusmart, Raises Rs. 51 Crores In Funding All-Electric Ride-Hailing Platform, Blusmart, Raises Rs. 51 Crores In Funding
Limited Edition Aprilia Tuono V4 X Extended To 30 Units Limited Edition Aprilia Tuono V4 X Extended To 30 Units
Bill Gates Indicates That Tesla's Semi-Trucks Will Not Work  Bill Gates Indicates That Tesla's Semi-Trucks Will Not Work 
37 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Recorded At Toyota's Bidadi Plant Last Week 37 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Recorded At Toyota's Bidadi Plant Last Week
Kawasaki Registers Trademark For Leaning Trike Kawasaki Registers Trademark For Leaning Trike
Audi Q2 Teased Ahead Of India Launch Audi Q2 Teased Ahead Of India Launch
Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launch Date Announced; Bookings Open From September 8 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launch Date Announced; Bookings Open From September 8
Ather 450X Deliveries To Begin From November 2020; City-Wise Timeline Revealed Ather 450X Deliveries To Begin From November 2020; City-Wise Timeline Revealed
Honda CB1000X, CBR1000R Revealed In Latest Images Honda CB1000X, CBR1000R Revealed In Latest Images
2021 World Car Awards Contenders Announced 2021 World Car Awards Contenders Announced
MG Hector Special Anniversary Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 13.63 lakh MG Hector Special Anniversary Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 13.63 lakh
Neato's Robotic Vacuum Uses The Same Tech As Autonomous Cars Neato's Robotic Vacuum Uses The Same Tech As Autonomous Cars
Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki & Kawasaki Join Hands For Electric Project Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki & Kawasaki Join Hands For Electric Project
Maserati MC20 Sports Car Teased Ahead Of Official Debut Maserati MC20 Sports Car Teased Ahead Of Official Debut
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Bill Gates Indicates That Tesla's Semi-Trucks Will Not Work 
Bill Gates Indicates That Tesla's Semi-Trucks Will Not Work 
Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launch Date Announced; Bookings Open From September 8
Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launch Date Announced; Bookings Open From September 8
Baahubali Actor Prabhas Gifts His Gym Trainer A New Range Rover Velar SUV
Baahubali Actor Prabhas Gifts His Gym Trainer A New Range Rover Velar SUV
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities