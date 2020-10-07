New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Arc Vector Hi-End Electric Motorcycle Brand Gets Revived

The UK's most advanced electric motorcycle brand has been revived and rescued from going into administration.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
UK's Arc Vector super exclusive electric motorcycle project gets revived

Highlights

  • Arc Vector electric motorcycle is built around a carbion fibre monocoque
  • 133 bhp of power and claimed top speed of 200 kmph
  • The Arc Vector will be an ultra-exclusive electric motorcycle

Arc Vector, one of the UK's most advanced electric motorcycle brand is all set to get a fresh lease of life after its founder bought the company back from administration. Last year, Arc Vector unveiled an exclusive electric hyper naked bike built around a carbon fibre monocoque. The company however ran into financial difficulties in September 2019 before the project could reach completion. Arc Vector founder Mark Truman, who also designed the original concept, has bought back the key assets from the administrator and is getting the project moving again. In fact, Truman hopes to be delivering bikes to customers in as little as a year from now.

Also Read: Arc Vector Electric Motorcycle To Be Revealed To Public

v2p4k1j8

The Arc Vector is claimed to produce 133 bhp with a top speed of over 200 kmph

The Arc Vector features an innovative front end and is claimed to produce around 133 bhp of power and a massive 395 Nm of torque. Latest battery technology puts claimed range at over 550 km on a single charge, and with a recharge time of just 45 minutes. With a claimed weight of 220 kg, the Arc Vector also uses two carbon swingarms at the front instead of forks. Maximum speed is claimed at over 200 kmph.

trdun34g

The Arc Vector electric motorcycle gets features like a riding jacket with haptic feedback and helmet with head-up display

0 Comments

The Arc Vector features several features not seen on any electric motorcycle. A haptic jacket worn by the rider alerts them to dangers around the bike through small vibrations and pulses within the garment. A specially designed helmet equipped with head-up display (HUD) relays the bike's vitals and trip information to the rider while on the road. The limited edition bike is expected to be exclusive and expensive, with the first of the production models to be delivered to customers towards the end of 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed
First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15

First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH

New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH
2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
Panasonic And Toyota Building Lithium Battery Plant In Japan For EVs

Panasonic And Toyota Building Lithium Battery Plant In Japan For EVs
2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA

2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA
Upcoming Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Testing With New Alloys And Twin Exhausts

Upcoming Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Testing With New Alloys And Twin Exhausts
Arc Vector Hi-End Electric Motorcycle Brand Gets Revived

Arc Vector Hi-End Electric Motorcycle Brand Gets Revived
2021 Kawasaki 650 Twins Get New Colours

2021 Kawasaki 650 Twins Get New Colours
Ducati Multistrada V4 With Front And Rear Radar Tech Rolls Out Of Bologna

Ducati Multistrada V4 With Front And Rear Radar Tech Rolls Out Of Bologna
Hyundai Announces Discounts of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars In October

Hyundai Announces Discounts of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars In October
Toyota, Hitachi & JR East To Develop Fuel Cell For Railway Vehicles 

Toyota, Hitachi & JR East To Develop Fuel Cell For Railway Vehicles 
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent

Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
Daimler To Cut Fixed Costs By More Than 20 Per Cent By 2025

Daimler To Cut Fixed Costs By More Than 20 Per Cent By 2025
2021 Honda Africa Twin Gets A New Colour Option

2021 Honda Africa Twin Gets A New Colour Option
Atal Tunnel Rohtang: All You Need To Know

Atal Tunnel Rohtang: All You Need To Know
Two-Wheeles Sales September 2020: Yamaha Records 17% Sales Hike

Two-Wheeles Sales September 2020: Yamaha Records 17% Sales Hike
Honda CBR650R Updated For 2021

Honda CBR650R Updated For 2021
Magenta Power And eMatrixmile India Sign MoU To Set-Up 10,000 Charging Stations In Maharashtra

Magenta Power And eMatrixmile India Sign MoU To Set-Up 10,000 Charging Stations In Maharashtra
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent

Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed

New Car Models

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

Honda City

Sedan, 17.8 - 24.1 Kmpl
Honda City
Price Starts
₹ 10.89 - 14.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,606 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Tucson

SUV, 12.95 - 16.38 Kmpl
Hyundai Tucson
Price Starts
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,291 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Image of Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities