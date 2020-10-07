Arc Vector Hi-End Electric Motorcycle Brand Gets Revived

Arc Vector, one of the UK's most advanced electric motorcycle brand is all set to get a fresh lease of life after its founder bought the company back from administration. Last year, Arc Vector unveiled an exclusive electric hyper naked bike built around a carbon fibre monocoque. The company however ran into financial difficulties in September 2019 before the project could reach completion. Arc Vector founder Mark Truman, who also designed the original concept, has bought back the key assets from the administrator and is getting the project moving again. In fact, Truman hopes to be delivering bikes to customers in as little as a year from now.

The Arc Vector is claimed to produce 133 bhp with a top speed of over 200 kmph

The Arc Vector features an innovative front end and is claimed to produce around 133 bhp of power and a massive 395 Nm of torque. Latest battery technology puts claimed range at over 550 km on a single charge, and with a recharge time of just 45 minutes. With a claimed weight of 220 kg, the Arc Vector also uses two carbon swingarms at the front instead of forks. Maximum speed is claimed at over 200 kmph.

The Arc Vector electric motorcycle gets features like a riding jacket with haptic feedback and helmet with head-up display

The Arc Vector features several features not seen on any electric motorcycle. A haptic jacket worn by the rider alerts them to dangers around the bike through small vibrations and pulses within the garment. A specially designed helmet equipped with head-up display (HUD) relays the bike's vitals and trip information to the rider while on the road. The limited edition bike is expected to be exclusive and expensive, with the first of the production models to be delivered to customers towards the end of 2021.

