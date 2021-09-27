Ather Energy Former Chief Product Officer Launches Exponent Energy

Former Ather Energy Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Arun Vinayak has co-founded a new start-up to simplify energy for electric vehicles. The start-up, called Exponent Energy, aims to simplify flow of data, information and energy between the EVs and the grid. Exponent Energy has been co-founded by Vinayak along with his colleague from Ather Energy Sanjay Byalal Jagannath. Both Vinayak and Byalal are alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. Byalal used to be the Hardware Strategic Sourcing and Cell Strategy Lead at Ather Energy, before embarking on the new journey to start Exponent Energy.

Exponent Energy intends to build what it calls a Flexible Energy Stack that will allow for seamless flow of energy and information between the grid and the electric vehicle. It will open up rapid charging for all kinds of electric vehicles.

"What started as a thought, soon became a vision, to simplify energy for EVs. In this pursuit, I hit up Sanjay Byalal and we co-founded Exponent Energy to build what we call a Flexible Energy Stack," announced Vinayak on social media.

As former chief product officer at Ather Energy, Vinayak was intimately involved in the product development of the first Ather scooters, including the Ather 340 and Ather 450, as well as the Ather Grid charging network. Vinayak also mentioned his six-year-long stint at Ather Energy, describing it as a time of "memories, learnings, product launches." More details about Exponent Energy and its future course are expected to be announced and revealed in the coming months. Exponent Energy already has 6-7 investors backing the venture, which already has a website up and running with the tagline, "Simplifying Energy for EVs."