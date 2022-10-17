  • Home
  • News
  • Audi Develops Air Purifier For EVs That Collects Particulate Matter From Surrounding Area

Audi Develops Air Purifier For EVs That Collects Particulate Matter From Surrounding Area

Audi's new air purifier has been developed in concert with Mann+Hummel
authorBy Sahil Gupta
2 mins read
17-Oct-22 05:18 PM IST
Audi Develops Air Purifier For EVs That Collects Particulate Matter From Surrounding Area banner
Highlights
  • The new air purification system is three times more efficient
  • Audi's tests so far have proven that there is no adverse impact on the vehicle
  • Audi will now work towards building a logic for the system

Audi has worked with its supplier Mann+Hummel to develop a unique air purification system that works for electric cars by collecting particulate matter from the surrounding area while both driving and charging. In the first pilot phase it has proven to improve air quality in the cities it has been deployed in.

It has been revealed that 85 per cent of the fine dust in road traffic is caused by brake, tyre, and road abrasion. The smaller dust particles are only 10 micrometres in diameter and the WHO has recommended lower particulate matter limits.

This new air purification system works in a way it can absorb the car’s own particulate emissions such as those on the Audi e-Tron alongside the particles exhaled by other vehicles.

“This particulate filter is an example of our pursuit of innovation for everyone’s benefit and successful collaboration with specialized suppliers. We are already doing a lot today on our own initiative. We anticipate it will also become a legal requirement in the future,” said Fabian Groh, the project manager in attachment system development, at Audi AG. 

The filters are integrated into the vehicle’s airflow in front of the radiator so that only a few modifications are needed while also keeping costs down. The filter is also controlled via a switchable cooling air inlet and its mechanical function is similar to a vacuum cleaner.

 

After tests of more than 50,000 km on the Audi e-Tron, the filters have no adverse effect on the operation of the EV including on summer days or during fast charging. Its effectiveness is so high as per Audi that it can absorb three vehicles' worth of dust. Audi is working with Mann+Hummel to connect with existing sensors as they plan to develop logic in the car allowing passengers to know when the system is active and much effective it has been.

Audi also says the system is easy to maintain and must only be replaced with regular service intervals have been reached.

 

Related Articles
Mumbai To Bengaluru In 5 Hours With New Green Express Highway, Promises Nitin Gadkari
Mumbai To Bengaluru In 5 Hours With New Green Express Highway, Promises Nitin Gadkari
4 hours ago
Battery Swapping Startup- Chargeup To Expand Its Services To Tier 2 And Tier 3 Cities In 2023
Battery Swapping Startup- Chargeup To Expand Its Services To Tier 2 And Tier 3 Cities In 2023
5 hours ago
Renault 4ever Trophy Electric Concept Unveiled
Renault 4ever Trophy Electric Concept Unveiled
6 hours ago
Diwali 2022: Ampere Rolls Out Special Offers Across Electric Scooter Range For The Festive Season
Diwali 2022: Ampere Rolls Out Special Offers Across Electric Scooter Range For The Festive Season
6 hours ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you spend ₹5 lakh for retrofitting your car with EV batteries?