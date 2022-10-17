Audi Develops Air Purifier For EVs That Collects Particulate Matter From Surrounding Area

Audi has worked with its supplier Mann+Hummel to develop a unique air purification system that works for electric cars by collecting particulate matter from the surrounding area while both driving and charging. In the first pilot phase it has proven to improve air quality in the cities it has been deployed in.

It has been revealed that 85 per cent of the fine dust in road traffic is caused by brake, tyre, and road abrasion. The smaller dust particles are only 10 micrometres in diameter and the WHO has recommended lower particulate matter limits.

This new air purification system works in a way it can absorb the car’s own particulate emissions such as those on the Audi e-Tron alongside the particles exhaled by other vehicles.

“This particulate filter is an example of our pursuit of innovation for everyone’s benefit and successful collaboration with specialized suppliers. We are already doing a lot today on our own initiative. We anticipate it will also become a legal requirement in the future,” said Fabian Groh, the project manager in attachment system development, at Audi AG.

The filters are integrated into the vehicle’s airflow in front of the radiator so that only a few modifications are needed while also keeping costs down. The filter is also controlled via a switchable cooling air inlet and its mechanical function is similar to a vacuum cleaner.

After tests of more than 50,000 km on the Audi e-Tron, the filters have no adverse effect on the operation of the EV including on summer days or during fast charging. Its effectiveness is so high as per Audi that it can absorb three vehicles' worth of dust. Audi is working with Mann+Hummel to connect with existing sensors as they plan to develop logic in the car allowing passengers to know when the system is active and much effective it has been.

Audi also says the system is easy to maintain and must only be replaced with regular service intervals have been reached.