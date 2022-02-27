  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Parts Maker Aptiv Recently Shifted High-Volume Production From Ukraine -CEO

Auto Parts Maker Aptiv Recently Shifted High-Volume Production From Ukraine -CEO

Aptiv Plc shifted high-volume production of parts for vehicles out of Ukraine over the past couple of months.
authorBy car&bike Team
27-Feb-22 11:25 AM IST
Auto Parts Maker Aptiv Recently Shifted High-Volume Production From Ukraine -CEO banner

Aptiv Plc shifted high-volume production of parts for vehicles out of Ukraine over the past couple of months ahead of possible hostilities, the auto parts maker's chief executive said.

"Over the course of the last couple of months, we actually moved a couple of what I call high runner programs out of Ukraine ... just so we were better positioned to manage disruption," Clark said at a Barclays conference on Thursday.

Aptiv swapped in "lower runners" in the place of those programs, he said.

An Aptiv spokeswoman said Clark's "high runner" and "lower runners" comments were in reference to high- and low-volume programs but declined to comment further.

Russian forces pressed their advance on Friday after invading Ukraine. Missiles pounded Kyiv and authorities said they were girding for an assault at overthrowing the government.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Related Articles
Auto Supplier Aptiv Cuts Forecast On Europe Gas Supply Worries
Auto Supplier Aptiv Cuts Forecast On Europe Gas Supply Worries
2 days ago
Moldova's Ex-President Calls For Snap Elections Over Gas Price
Moldova's Ex-President Calls For Snap Elections Over Gas Price
3 days ago
Auto Supplier Aptiv Cuts Forecast On Europe Gas Supply Worries
Auto Supplier Aptiv Cuts Forecast On Europe Gas Supply Worries
11 days ago
Moldova's Ex-President Calls For Snap Elections Over Gas Price
Moldova's Ex-President Calls For Snap Elections Over Gas Price
24 days ago

Top trending

1Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
2Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near You
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Exciting Deals for Used Cars
Explore New Arrivals
Shop Top-Rated Cars
Used Cars Under ₹10 Lakh
Best-Selling Pre-Owned SUVs