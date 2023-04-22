Auto Shanghai 2023: BMW Showcases Long Wheelbase Versions Of X1 & iX1 SUVs

In the chaos of the Auto Shanghai exhibition, BMW brought a host of concept cars, and the i7 M70 - the quicker version of the BMW i7. BMW also showcased the X1 & iX1 premium compact SUVs at the expo, but the one on display in China was slightly different from the versions offered in other parts of the world. The only difference is that they are slightly longer than the standard models.



The long wheelbase (LWB) version on offer in China is about 4 inches (around 100 mm) longer than the standard models. All of this real estate is between the two axles, meaning it translates to added legroom for the rear passengers of the SUVs. With the average Chinese BMW consumer being more chauffeur driven than not, the upgrade makes sense for the country’s market.



Visually though, the two SUVs look almost identical to the standard versions, with the only difference being the slightly longer rear doors. The X1 LWB is offered in two trims in China - the SDrive20Li, & the sDrive25Li. Both of the engine options are more powerful than the ones on offer in India. The 20Li gets a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder engine pushing out 152 bhp, while the 25Li gets a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine with 198 bhp on offer. The variants also get xDrive all-wheel drive system. BMW though hasn’t given out specific information on the iX1, and it is likely that it will get the same dual-motor 309 bhp setup as the international models.

Speaking of the Indian market, the situation here is similar to China, except the consumers here are more price sensitive than in China. However, it would make sense for BMW to bring the slightly longer models here as higher variants for the select few who would prefer the longer car. For now, though, there aren’t any signs of that happening.



