Battery Swapping Startup- Chargeup Organizes EV Mela In Delhi

Delhi based EV battery swapping startup, Chargeup organised an EV Mela in West Delhi. The EV Mela saw participation from NBFCs, EV OEMs, e-commerce and food commerce companies such as Hero Electric , Lohia Auto, Shema Electric, GEM, PaisaLo, Zomato, Blinkit, Vahan, Rapido and Uber. The idea is to bring together stakeholders from the EV ecosystem benefiting last mile mobility drivers with one-stop solution for the buying process along with easy financing and affordable EMIs. It will allow two-wheeler and three-wheeler drivers to take vehicle demos and get loans approved on the spot if they plan to purchase. The drivers who apply for the loans will also be eligible for a lucky draw.

Varun Goenka, Co-founder and CEO, Chargeup, said, "At Chargeup, we are powering the growth of last mile mobility drivers by solving the cost and convenience issues of adopting an EV. Our initiatives have helped EV drivers overcome range anxiety through easy battery swapping services. We have also facilitated nearly doubling of their operational range and earning capacity, bringing about better financial security and improvement in the standard of living for the EV drivers and their families. This EV Mela is a step ahead in this direction. This EV Mela provides an end-to-end offering from EV adoption to Employment."