Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: 2025 Tata Tiago Showcased

Tata Motors has showcased the updated Tiago at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. Launched just a few days back, the new model benefits from an array of new features and updates to keep it up to date with its rivals. The variants of the Tiago have also been revised. Prices for the 2025 Tiago range from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8.20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), while its EV counterpart can be had for anywhere between Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.14 lakh.

Also Read: 2025 Tata Tiago Launched At Rs 5 Lakh; Gets 10.25-Inch Touchscreen, LED Headlights

The new Tiago gets LED headlamps up front

2025 Tata Tiago prices (ex-showroom) Petrol iCNG XE Rs 5 lakh Rs 6 lakh XM Rs 5.70 lakh Rs 6.70 lakh XT Rs 6.30 lakh Rs 7.30 lakh XT AMT Rs 6.85 lakh Rs 7.85 lakh XZ Rs 6.90 lakh Rs 7.90 lakh XZ AMT Rs 7.45 lakh Rs 8.45 lakh XZ Plus Rs 7.30 lakh NA NRG Rs 7.20 lakh Rs 8.20 lakh NRG AMT Rs 7.75 lakh Rs 8.75 lakh

The 2025 Tiago will be offered in five main trim levels – XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ Plus – while the Tiago NRG cross-hatch is available in just XZ trim. The Tiago iCNG, meanwhile, is offered in XE, XM, XT, and XZ trims, while the NRG iCNG is available in XZ trim. Features offered in the XZ and XZ+ trims include a new 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED headlights and a new digital instrument cluster. All variants now get a new steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo. The hatchback also has three-point seat belts, which is standard. The all-electric Tiago EV, too, will get these features in top-spec form, along with a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, six-way adjustable driver’s seat and cruise control.

New bits inside include a new 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and a new steering wheel

2025 Tata Tiago EV prices (ex-showroom) MR LR XE Rs 7.99 lakh NA XT Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 10.14 lakh XZ Plus Tech Lux NA Rs 11.14 lakh

As before, the Tiago continues to offer the familiar 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine replete with a factory CNG option. The Tiago EV meanwhile, retains the same set of battery and motor options as before. Transmission options include either a 5-speed manual or an AMT.

Also Read: 2025 Tata Tigor Launched At Rs 6 Lakh; Features 10.25-Inch Touchscreen, 360-Degree Cameras