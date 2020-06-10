Brazilian Brand Voltz Motors To Debut New Electric Motorcycle

Brazilian electric two-wheeler company Voltz Motors will be introducing a new electric motorcycle, called the EVS. The new electric motorcycle will be announced in the next few months, possibly to coincide with Voltz Motors' new flagship store inauguration in Sao Paulo, Brazil in August 2020. Two teaser images have been released which shows the aggressive streetfighter lines of the electric street bike. So far, there are no other details available, like the dimensions or the specifications of the new electric bike, but it's expected to be a smart electric bike with a lot of tech built into it, as well as different combinations of battery packs.

The EVS will be loaded with tech, including, possibly, turn-by-turn navigation, riding modes and more

One of the pictures show a full-colour TFT instrument panel, and from the looks of the digits on the screen, the EVS may well be capable of hitting a top speed of 87 kmph, as shown on the screen. The display could well feature turn-by-turn GPS navigation, as well as other features like riding modes with different range and performance. From the pictures it's difficult to ascertain the actual dimensions, but some observers believe the EVS may not be a full-sized motorcycle, but something closer to a compact urban electric motorcycle.

The Voltz EVS will be a naked street motorcycle, but dimensions are difficult to ascertain from the teaser pictures and sketches

The official website of Voltz doesn't reveal any other features or any information about the EVS. We can expect a dedicated mobile app through which owners can search for a charging network, as well as request for a replacement battery, among other features. More details of the Voltz EVS will be released closer to the electric motorcycle's launch in August.

