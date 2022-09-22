  • Home
  • News
  • Bugatti Will Not Launch An EV In The Next 10 Years

Bugatti Will Not Launch An EV In The Next 10 Years

Bugatti's next car will be a hybrid car which is why it will not have a full electric model in its portfolio this decade.
authorBy Sahil Gupta
1 mins read
22-Sep-22 09:17 AM IST
Bugatti Will Not Launch An EV In The Next 10 Years banner
Highlights
  • The Bugatti boss explained why there would be no EVs
  • He also added that there will be no Bugatti SUV in the near term
  • The next Bugatti car will have a hybrid powertrain

Bugatti which was recently merged with Rimac will be using the internal combustion engine longer than even Ferrari. In an interview, Mate Rimac, the CEO and chairman of the newly merged entity Bugatti Rimac revealed that the ultra-luxury sports car maker will not be making a car based on an electric powertrain in this decade. Mate Rimac revealed that neither an SUV nor an electric car were in the 10-year plan that his team has drawn out for Bugatti. 

Bugatti is currently working on a successor to the Chiron which will be released in 2024. Mate Rimac also said that Bugatti’s future will lie in hybrid powertrains. This means the next generation Bugatti will be highly electrified but not fully electric. 

Now, Bugatti is known for its use of the 16-cylinder engine but considering the way the world is moving even a 12-cylinder V12 seems unlikely. That being said, the Volkswagen group which is now via Porsche has a huge shareholding in Rimac would be working on a new V12 for Lamborghini. This could be adapted for the Chiron successor. 

That being said, it is likely that Bugatti is working on a bespoke powertrain that will borrow Rimac’s expertise on the electric side of things and will retain the awesome stopping power and world beating straight-line speed its cars are known for. 

Bugatti is expected to launch this car post 2024 and it will probably remain its main model till the end of the decade which is why Mate Rimac said there will be no fully electric Bugatti in this decade. 

Related Articles
Volvo EX90 Recharge All-Electric SUV To Be Revealed In November
Volvo EX90 Recharge All-Electric SUV To Be Revealed In November
32 minutes ago
Bugatti Will Not Launch An EV In The Next 10 Years
Bugatti Will Not Launch An EV In The Next 10 Years
1 hour ago
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Breaks Cover With A Hybrid Powertrain
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Breaks Cover With A Hybrid Powertrain
1 hour ago
2022 Volvo XC90 Mild-Hybrid vs Rivals: Price Comparison
2022 Volvo XC90 Mild-Hybrid vs Rivals: Price Comparison
4 hours ago

Top trending

1Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh