California Superbike School (CSS) 2025 India Schedule Announced

The California Superbike School (CSS) is back for the 2025 season in India and will be held across two weekends at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) on the outskirts of Chennai. Widely regarded as one of the leading premier motorcycle riding instruction schools in the world, CSS offers Levels 1, 2 and 3 over two 3-day training camps with a team of top international riding coaches from UK, Canada, Germany, Poland, Greece and India at the 2024 schools.

The California Superbike School courses are held at the Madras International Circuit.

The 2025 CSS will be held at the Madras International Circuit (formerly called Madras Motor Race Track) over two weekends, with the first one held from January 24, 25, 26, 2025 and the second school held from January 31 – February 2, 2025. Each training day consists of classroom sessions and practical on-track sessions at the MIC.

A team of international riding coaches come for the CSS course in India.

Level 1 trains riders to control their throttle input and focus on their braking on the track. Level 2 is focused on training riders to understand better how to approach corners on a track, finding the right line through corners and where they need to brake before approaching a corner. Level 3 teaches students how to get comfortable on the bike at the track and maintain good body position while taking corners. After completing the first three levels, riders can then move on to Level 4 training, which in essence, helps the rider perfect their skills with the help of a personal trainer.

Levels 1, 2 and 3 are for first timers and even repeat participants at the California Superbike School.

Course fees for Levels 1, 2 and 3 are Rs. 80,000, which covers training sessions and individual one-on-one instructor debriefs after each riding session. Riders who have completed the first three levels are eligible to enrol for the advanced Level 4 course, which costs Rs. 1,35,000. Prices include GST and insurance cover, as well as fuel and food (breakfast, lunch, snacks and tea).

The CSS course helps improve riding technique.

The CSS course is not about learning to race, but about improving motorcycle riding technique. Participants can bring any motorcycle, including their own, but proper riding gear is necessary. The school doesn’t provide any riding gear to its students, but a limited number of motorcycles are available free of cost for students to train on the track. Students must carry their own one- or two-piece leather racing suit, full-face helmet, leather motorcycle gloves and leather riding boots.