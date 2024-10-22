Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBYD eMAX 7Mahindra XUV 3XOMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHyundai Creta
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda ElroqAudi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Triumph Trident 660Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kawasaki KLX 230KTM New 390 AdventureSuzuki GSX-8R
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Benelli 752SKeeway Benda LFS 700CFMoto 400NK
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

California Superbike School (CSS) 2025 India Schedule Announced

The California Superbike School is scheduled to be held over two weekends from January 24-26, and January 31 – February 2 at the Madras International Circuit.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Levels 1,2 & 3 and Advanced Level 4 dates announced
  • Levels 1, 2 & 3 priced at ₹ 85,000
  • Level 4 fees priced at ₹ 1,35,000

The California Superbike School (CSS) is back for the 2025 season in India and will be held across two weekends at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) on the outskirts of Chennai. Widely regarded as one of the leading premier motorcycle riding instruction schools in the world, CSS offers Levels 1, 2 and 3 over two 3-day training camps with a team of top international riding coaches from UK, Canada, Germany, Poland, Greece and India at the 2024 schools. 

 

Also Read: 2024 California Superbike School Review

 

CSS 2024 m8

The California Superbike School courses are held at the Madras International Circuit.

 

The 2025 CSS will be held at the Madras International Circuit (formerly called Madras Motor Race Track) over two weekends, with the first one held from January 24, 25, 26, 2025 and the second school held from January 31 – February 2, 2025. Each training day consists of classroom sessions and practical on-track sessions at the MIC.  

 

CSS 2024 m9

A team of international riding coaches come for the CSS course in India.

 

Level 1 trains riders to control their throttle input and focus on their braking on the track. Level 2 is focused on training riders to understand better how to approach corners on a track, finding the right line through corners and where they need to brake before approaching a corner. Level 3 teaches students how to get comfortable on the bike at the track and maintain good body position while taking corners. After completing the first three levels, riders can then move on to Level 4 training, which in essence, helps the rider perfect their skills with the help of a personal trainer. 

 

CSS 2024 m15

Levels 1, 2 and 3 are for first timers and even repeat participants at the California Superbike School.

 

Course fees for Levels 1, 2 and 3 are Rs. 80,000, which covers training sessions and individual one-on-one instructor debriefs after each riding session. Riders who have completed the first three levels are eligible to enrol for the advanced Level 4 course, which costs Rs. 1,35,000. Prices include GST and insurance cover, as well as fuel and food (breakfast, lunch, snacks and tea).   

 

CSS 2024 m35

The CSS course helps improve riding technique.

 

The CSS course is not about learning to race, but about improving motorcycle riding technique. Participants can bring any motorcycle, including their own, but proper riding gear is necessary. The school doesn’t provide any riding gear to its students, but a limited number of motorcycles are available free of cost for students to train on the track. Students must carry their own one- or two-piece leather racing suit, full-face helmet, leather motorcycle gloves and leather riding boots. 

# California Superbike School# California Superbike School 2025# California Superbike School 2025 Dates# California Superbike School 2025 Schedule# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • After more than 30 years of riding motorcycles, I head to the California Superbike School at the Madras International Circuit to learn to ride ‘properly’. The three-day experience is a revelation!
    2024 California Superbike School Review: Un-Learning To Ride!
  • CSS will host training rounds across two weekends in January and February 2024
    California Superbike School (CSS) Releases 2024 Schedule For India
  • The training program at the California Superbike School will be spread out over two batches - February 5-7 and February 12-14. The course fees are Rs 66,000 and includes service tax, insurance cover, food and fuel.
    California Superbike School Announces Dates for India

Latest News

  • The motorcycle is powered by a 798 cc inline-triple, gets three ride modes and is available in four shades
    New Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Unveiled
  • Prices for the Pulsar N125 start at Rs 94,907 (ex-showroom). Here are some detailed shots of the latest Pulsar model.
    Bajaj Pulsar N125: In Pictures
  • The California Superbike School is scheduled to be held over two weekends from January 24-26, and January 31 – February 2 at the Madras International Circuit.
    California Superbike School (CSS) 2025 India Schedule Announced
  • Ola Electric accumulated 10,664 complaints via the National Consumer Helpline, as per the CCPA notice issued to the company.
    Ola Electric Responds To CCPA Notice, Claims To Have Resolved 99% Of Cited Consumer Complaints
  • Hero MotoCorp has teased the upcoming XPulse 250, which will be showcased at the EICMA 2024 motorcycle show in Milan, from November 5, 2024.
    Hero XPulse 250 To Be Unveiled At EICMA 2024
  • Mercedes says that the first batch of over 120 units is sold out with bookings now open for the second batch due to arrive in Q3 2025.
    2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 3.60 Crore
  • The new store in Hyderabad is launched in collaboration with VVC Motors.
    Mahindra First Choice Launches New Car&Bike Pre-Owned Car Store In Hyderabad
  • Leaked design images suggest the Karizma XMR 250 will feature integrated aero winglets and an upside-down fork setup
    Is A Hero Karizma XMR 250 In The Works?
  • The motorcycle will be offered in two variants- the base-spec LED Disc variant, and the LED Disc BT variant
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launched In India At Rs 94,707
  • With an average of around 1,785 units sold each month, Virtus took 28 months to achieve the 50,000-unit sale milestone in the domestic market.
    Volkswagen Virtus Reaches 50,000 Unit Sales Milestone; 17,000 Units Sold So Far In 2024
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • California Superbike School (CSS) 2025 India Schedule Announced
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved