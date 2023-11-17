Login

California Superbike School (CSS) Releases 2024 Schedule For India

CSS will host training rounds across two weekends in January and February 2024
By Yash Sunil

1 mins read

17-Nov-23 02:50 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • There are two training packages for students to choose from
  • Level 1, 2 and 3 package is priced at Rs 75,000
  • Level 4 package is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh and is accessible only after completing the first three levels

The California Superbike School (CSS) has announced dates for its 2024 sessions in India. Training will occur across two consecutive weekends, with the first session on January 26-28 and the second between February 2-4. Each training day consists of classroom sessions and practical on-track sessions at the Madras International Circuit at Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Racing Signs Kush Maini As Reserve Driver For Formula E Season 10

 

CSS held its first-ever session in India back in 2010

 

The course is not about racing per se, but to help riders hone their riding skills and technique. Participants can bring any motorcycle, but riding gear is compulsory. The school doesn’t provide any riding gear to its students, but a limited number of motorcycles are available free of cost for students to train on the track. Students must carry their own one- or two-piece leather racing suit, full-face helmet, leather motorcycle gloves and leather riding boots.

 

Also Read: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Unveil Motorsport Focused Joint Venture Called Nisarga

 

The training includes two packages, the first being a three-day package for Level 1, 2 and 3 priced at Rs 75,000. Moreover, those who have already completed the three levels of training can move on to the Level 4 package, which is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh. Prices include 18 per cent GST and insurance cover, as well as fuel and food (breakfast, lunch, snacks and tea). 

 

Level 4 of training costs Rs 1.30 lakh

 

CSS has divided the training into four different levels. Level 1 trains riders to control their throttle input and focus on their braking on the track. Level 2 is focused on training riders to understand better how to approach corners on a track, find the right line through corners and where they need to brake before approaching a corner. Level 3 teaches students how to get comfortable on the bike at the track and maintain a good body position while taking corners. After completing the first three levels, riders can then move on to Level 4 training, which in essence, helps the rider perfect their skills with the help of a personal trainer. That trainer records your laps and guides you on places you need to improve during the one-on-one session.

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New Honda CB350: Top 5 Highlights
New Honda CB350: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-18563 second ago

After recently sharing multiple teasers of a new motorcycle, Honda India has launched the new CB350, a more retro-style version of the modern classic bike.

All-New Toyota Crown Signia SUV Unveiled
All-New Toyota Crown Signia SUV Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18554 second ago

The Crown Signia employs a hybrid powertrain, combining a 2.5-litre gasoline engine with two electric motor-generators

Hyundai To Sell Its Cars On Amazon In the U.S. From 2024
Hyundai To Sell Its Cars On Amazon In the U.S. From 2024
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-18120 second ago

This collaboration allows auto dealers to sell vehicles directly on Amazon's U.S. platform, with Hyundai being the first brand available for online purchase.

New Ather Energy Family Electric Scooter Spied Ahead Of 2024 Launch
New Ather Energy Family Electric Scooter Spied Ahead Of 2024 Launch
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17651 second ago

The all-new model, which will be the second product line from the Bengaluru-based start-up, appears to be notably larger than its 450 series scooters.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dimensions Revealed
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dimensions Revealed
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-17231 second ago

The fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is likely to make its India debut next year

Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Spotted Testing In India
Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Spotted Testing In India
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-16887 second ago

Mahindra has stated that the production ready version of the global Pik-up concept would be released by 2025

Top 6 EVs With The Longest Range Sold In India
Top 6 EVs With The Longest Range Sold In India
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-15171 second ago

We rank the top six electric cars and SUVs on sale in India based on their highest claimed range figures as per the WLTP cycle

Langen LightSpeed LS12 V-Twin Announced
Langen LightSpeed LS12 V-Twin Announced
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13922 second ago

The Langen LightSpeed is a 185 bhp rocket in a 185 kg package, and is the British brand’s second bike, and the firs to be powered by a four-stroke engine.

New Honda CB350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh; Rivals RE Classic 350
New Honda CB350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh; Rivals RE Classic 350
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-4947 second ago

The CB350 is the third model introduced using the 350cc platform featuring retro classic styling

All-New Lucid Gravity Electric SUV Unveiled At LA Auto Show
All-New Lucid Gravity Electric SUV Unveiled At LA Auto Show
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-3725 second ago

Lucid has stated that it will start manufacturing the Gravity SUV by late-2024

EICMA 2023: Top Highlights from Benelli At The Show
EICMA 2023: Top Highlights from Benelli At The Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Benelli unveiled a series of parallel-twin motorcycles at the Italian Motor Show 2023.

Kawasaki Launches The KX 85 And KLX 300R In India
Kawasaki Launches The KX 85 And KLX 300R In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The KX 85 is launched at Rs 4.2 lakh while the KLX 300R is priced at Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively.

Actor Dayanand Shetty Of CID Fame Brings Home The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Actor Dayanand Shetty Of CID Fame Brings Home The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The actor of CID fame, shared a video of him taking delivery of the Super Meteor 650 on social media.

EICMA 2023: Kymco Unveils Compact And Lightweight Skytown Scooter
EICMA 2023: Kymco Unveils Compact And Lightweight Skytown Scooter
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The Skytown blends maxi-scooter elements with the agility of a compact commuter scooter and is powered by either a 125cc or 150cc motor

Indian Auto Sector Sees 20% Sales Growth At 23,62,534 Units In October 2023
Indian Auto Sector Sees 20% Sales Growth At 23,62,534 Units In October 2023
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

6 days ago

In October 2023, the auto sector’s total sales stood at 23,62,534 units, a year-on-year growth of 20 per cent compared to 19,68,938 units sold in October 2022.

