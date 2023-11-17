California Superbike School (CSS) Releases 2024 Schedule For India
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
17-Nov-23 02:50 PM IST
Highlights
- There are two training packages for students to choose from
- Level 1, 2 and 3 package is priced at Rs 75,000
- Level 4 package is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh and is accessible only after completing the first three levels
The California Superbike School (CSS) has announced dates for its 2024 sessions in India. Training will occur across two consecutive weekends, with the first session on January 26-28 and the second between February 2-4. Each training day consists of classroom sessions and practical on-track sessions at the Madras International Circuit at Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.
CSS held its first-ever session in India back in 2010
The course is not about racing per se, but to help riders hone their riding skills and technique. Participants can bring any motorcycle, but riding gear is compulsory. The school doesn’t provide any riding gear to its students, but a limited number of motorcycles are available free of cost for students to train on the track. Students must carry their own one- or two-piece leather racing suit, full-face helmet, leather motorcycle gloves and leather riding boots.
The training includes two packages, the first being a three-day package for Level 1, 2 and 3 priced at Rs 75,000. Moreover, those who have already completed the three levels of training can move on to the Level 4 package, which is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh. Prices include 18 per cent GST and insurance cover, as well as fuel and food (breakfast, lunch, snacks and tea).
Level 4 of training costs Rs 1.30 lakh
CSS has divided the training into four different levels. Level 1 trains riders to control their throttle input and focus on their braking on the track. Level 2 is focused on training riders to understand better how to approach corners on a track, find the right line through corners and where they need to brake before approaching a corner. Level 3 teaches students how to get comfortable on the bike at the track and maintain a good body position while taking corners. After completing the first three levels, riders can then move on to Level 4 training, which in essence, helps the rider perfect their skills with the help of a personal trainer. That trainer records your laps and guides you on places you need to improve during the one-on-one session.
