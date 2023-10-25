Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Unveil Motorsport Focused Joint Venture Called Nisarga

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have unveiled their latest venture, "Nisarga," marking their entry into the world of event promotion and immersive experiences. Teaming up with Elite Octane, a renowned motorsports and entertainment events company, Nisarga is set to curate distinctive segments within existing intellectual properties while forging novel platforms. Their calendar already boasts a trio of motorsport events, expos, music concerts, and youth-oriented programs.

Overseeing Nisarga is CEO Taha Coburn Kutay, responsible for global operations and strategic partnerships. Leading key areas of the operation are Shivank Sidhu, managing strategic marketing, events, and alliances, and Ankur Nigam, who serves as COO, handling finance, legal, and transactions.

Taha Coburn Kutay extended a warm welcome to Elite Octane, expressing his enthusiasm for unveiling a comprehensive calendar of motorsport events infused with a decade of expertise in iconic motorsport IPs.

Ankur Nigam shared his excitement for these significant initiatives, emphasising the mission to shape IPs across diverse formats aligned with Nisarga's core objectives.

Rongom Tagore Mukerji, the Founder of Elite Octane, outlined their shared vision for making motorsports accessible to all. Their choice of globally recognized Drag Racing symbolizes controlled racing for everyone. Furthermore, they have observed remarkable growth in popular EV Race Categories and intend to progress toward a cleaner motorsport future with Nisarga's support.