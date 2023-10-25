Login

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Unveil Motorsport Focused Joint Venture Called Nisarga

Overseeing Nisarga is CEO Taha Coburn Kutay, responsible for global operations and strategic partnerships
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

25-Oct-23 01:06 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's new venture, "Nisarga," marks their entry into the world of event promotion and immersive experiences.
  • Nisarga has teamed up with Elite Octane, a distinguished motorsports and entertainment events company.
  • Overseeing Nisarga is CEO Taha Coburn Kutay.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have unveiled their latest venture, "Nisarga," marking their entry into the world of event promotion and immersive experiences. Teaming up with Elite Octane, a renowned motorsports and entertainment events company, Nisarga is set to curate distinctive segments within existing intellectual properties while forging novel platforms. Their calendar already boasts a trio of motorsport events, expos, music concerts, and youth-oriented programs.

 

Also Read: CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Gears Up For Inaugural Season With 85 International Riders

Overseeing Nisarga is CEO Taha Coburn Kutay, responsible for global operations and strategic partnerships. Leading key areas of the operation are Shivank Sidhu, managing strategic marketing, events, and alliances, and Ankur Nigam, who serves as COO, handling finance, legal, and transactions.

 

Taha Coburn Kutay extended a warm welcome to Elite Octane, expressing his enthusiasm for unveiling a comprehensive calendar of motorsport events infused with a decade of expertise in iconic motorsport IPs.

 

Also Read: JK Tyre To Organise First-Ever 'Drift Challenge' At Buddh International Circuit

 

Ankur Nigam shared his excitement for these significant initiatives, emphasising the mission to shape IPs across diverse formats aligned with Nisarga's core objectives.

 

Rongom Tagore Mukerji, the Founder of Elite Octane, outlined their shared vision for making motorsports accessible to all. Their choice of globally recognized Drag Racing symbolizes controlled racing for everyone. Furthermore, they have observed remarkable growth in popular EV Race Categories and intend to progress toward a cleaner motorsport future with Nisarga's support.

# Virat Kohli# Anushka Sharma# Nisarga# Elite Octane
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Honda XL750 Transalp: Five Things To Know
Honda XL750 Transalp: Five Things To Know
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-13747 second ago

The Transalp moniker made its comeback with the XL750 last year at the EICMA show and has now made it to Indian shores.

Uno Minda Introduces Side Stand Sensors To Enhance Motorcycle Safety
Uno Minda Introduces Side Stand Sensors To Enhance Motorcycle Safety
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-12802 second ago

An LED indicator on the instrument console alerts the rider when the side stand is incorrectly positioned during motion.

Toyota Unveils Electric Hiace Concept, Providing A Glimpse Into The Future Of Urban Delivery
Toyota Unveils Electric Hiace Concept, Providing A Glimpse Into The Future Of Urban Delivery
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-12800 second ago

The Hiace BEV model was one among the many concepts showcased at the 2023 Japanese Mobility show by the Japanese manufacturer

Nissan Unveils Rally-Inspired Z Tribute At 2023 SEMA Show
Nissan Unveils Rally-Inspired Z Tribute At 2023 SEMA Show
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-11764 second ago

The Safari Rally Z Tribute boasts a dark red exterior, additional lighting, and custom KW Safari suspension, raising its ride height by 2 inches for off-road prowess.

Best Electric Scooters On Sale In India
Best Electric Scooters On Sale In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10542 second ago

We list down the best electric scooters that you can purchase in India today.

Google Maps Rolls Out New Features; Shows Detailed Information On EV Charging Stations
Google Maps Rolls Out New Features; Shows Detailed Information On EV Charging Stations
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10076 second ago

Google Maps will now showcase real-time information on EV Chargers including compatibility, charging speed, and usage history to help EV drivers make informed choices

Ferrari Introduces Approved Certification Programme for Its Pre-owned Supercars
Ferrari Introduces Approved Certification Programme for Its Pre-owned Supercars
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-4200 second ago

The certified pre-owned programme showcases a comprehensive and multi-layered inspection process

Top 5 Adventure Bikes Under Rs 5 Lakh
Top 5 Adventure Bikes Under Rs 5 Lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-43 second ago

Are you looking for an adventure on a motorcycle? Here are the top five recommendations to consider under the 5 lakh

TVS iQube Electric Scooter Surpasses 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
TVS iQube Electric Scooter Surpasses 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

25 minutes ago

This accomplishment was realised within a span of 45 months since the initial launch of the iQube in January 2020

Ducati Global Sales Down 4 Per Cent In First Three Quarters Of 2023
Ducati Global Sales Down 4 Per Cent In First Three Quarters Of 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

51 minutes ago

Ducati sold a total of 47,867 units globally, with Italy, USA and Germany being the top three markets.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Seen Taking A Scooter Ride Over The Weekend
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Seen Taking A Scooter Ride Over The Weekend
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Virat Kohli was seen with his wife Anushka Sharma on a Suzuki Access 125 scooter wearing full faced helmets.

Virat Kohli Loves His Latest Car
Virat Kohli Loves His Latest Car
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Ace cricketer Virat Kohli is so fond of this vehicle that he can be seen driving it around himself often. Which one is it? Read on to find out.

Cricketer Virat Kohli And Audi India To Continue Association For Marketing And Social Media Campaigns
Cricketer Virat Kohli And Audi India To Continue Association For Marketing And Social Media Campaigns
c&b icon
By Sameer Contractor
calendar-icon

2 years ago

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has been associated with Audi India since 2015, and the alliance will continue for ad campaigns, social media engagement and event collaborations.

Virat Kohli Adds A Brand New Audi Q7 To His Garage
Virat Kohli Adds A Brand New Audi Q7 To His Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 years ago

This is the second Audi Q7 owned by Virat Kohli and the car was handed over to him by Audi India head, Rahil Ansari.

Celebrities at 2016 Auto Expo: Sachin Tendulkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and More
Celebrities at 2016 Auto Expo: Sachin Tendulkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and More
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 years ago

A list of the celebrities that launched and unveiled vehicles and visited pavilions at the biennial motorshow.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Unveil Motorsport Focused Joint Venture Called Nisarga
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved