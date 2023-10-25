Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Unveil Motorsport Focused Joint Venture Called Nisarga
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
25-Oct-23 01:06 PM IST
Highlights
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's new venture, "Nisarga," marks their entry into the world of event promotion and immersive experiences.
- Nisarga has teamed up with Elite Octane, a distinguished motorsports and entertainment events company.
- Overseeing Nisarga is CEO Taha Coburn Kutay.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have unveiled their latest venture, "Nisarga," marking their entry into the world of event promotion and immersive experiences. Teaming up with Elite Octane, a renowned motorsports and entertainment events company, Nisarga is set to curate distinctive segments within existing intellectual properties while forging novel platforms. Their calendar already boasts a trio of motorsport events, expos, music concerts, and youth-oriented programs.
Also Read: CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Gears Up For Inaugural Season With 85 International Riders
Overseeing Nisarga is CEO Taha Coburn Kutay, responsible for global operations and strategic partnerships. Leading key areas of the operation are Shivank Sidhu, managing strategic marketing, events, and alliances, and Ankur Nigam, who serves as COO, handling finance, legal, and transactions.
Taha Coburn Kutay extended a warm welcome to Elite Octane, expressing his enthusiasm for unveiling a comprehensive calendar of motorsport events infused with a decade of expertise in iconic motorsport IPs.
Also Read: JK Tyre To Organise First-Ever 'Drift Challenge' At Buddh International Circuit
Ankur Nigam shared his excitement for these significant initiatives, emphasising the mission to shape IPs across diverse formats aligned with Nisarga's core objectives.
Rongom Tagore Mukerji, the Founder of Elite Octane, outlined their shared vision for making motorsports accessible to all. Their choice of globally recognized Drag Racing symbolizes controlled racing for everyone. Furthermore, they have observed remarkable growth in popular EV Race Categories and intend to progress toward a cleaner motorsport future with Nisarga's support.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13747 second ago
The Transalp moniker made its comeback with the XL750 last year at the EICMA show and has now made it to Indian shores.
-12802 second ago
An LED indicator on the instrument console alerts the rider when the side stand is incorrectly positioned during motion.
-12800 second ago
The Hiace BEV model was one among the many concepts showcased at the 2023 Japanese Mobility show by the Japanese manufacturer
-11764 second ago
The Safari Rally Z Tribute boasts a dark red exterior, additional lighting, and custom KW Safari suspension, raising its ride height by 2 inches for off-road prowess.
-10542 second ago
We list down the best electric scooters that you can purchase in India today.
-10076 second ago
Google Maps will now showcase real-time information on EV Chargers including compatibility, charging speed, and usage history to help EV drivers make informed choices
-4200 second ago
The certified pre-owned programme showcases a comprehensive and multi-layered inspection process
-43 second ago
Are you looking for an adventure on a motorcycle? Here are the top five recommendations to consider under the 5 lakh
25 minutes ago
This accomplishment was realised within a span of 45 months since the initial launch of the iQube in January 2020
51 minutes ago
Ducati sold a total of 47,867 units globally, with Italy, USA and Germany being the top three markets.
1 year ago
Virat Kohli was seen with his wife Anushka Sharma on a Suzuki Access 125 scooter wearing full faced helmets.
1 year ago
Ace cricketer Virat Kohli is so fond of this vehicle that he can be seen driving it around himself often. Which one is it? Read on to find out.
2 years ago
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has been associated with Audi India since 2015, and the alliance will continue for ad campaigns, social media engagement and event collaborations.
6 years ago
This is the second Audi Q7 owned by Virat Kohli and the car was handed over to him by Audi India head, Rahil Ansari.
7 years ago
A list of the celebrities that launched and unveiled vehicles and visited pavilions at the biennial motorshow.