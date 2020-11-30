Canatu And TS Tech Co-develop Next-Gen Touch Switches For In-Vehicle Applications

TS Tech Co.,Ltd., a global supplier of automobile and motorcycle seats and automotive interiors, and Canatu, the leading developer and manufacturer of 3D formable and stretchable films, touch sensors and heating solutions have jointly developed a new demonstrator for in-vehicle applications. The new demonstrator is a decorative door trim with 3D touch switches to control the power seat adjustments, fusing design and usability.

The 3D touch switches to control the power seat adjustments, fusing design and usability

Autonomous driving calls for progressive human-machine interfaces (HMIs) that allow the driver to lean back and maximize comfort while driving. Seats and door trims will rise in relevance when designing HMIs as they are always closest to the driver. In level 3 vehicles (conditional driving automation) and above, it is assumed that the driver will take a relaxed posture within a range where he/she is always ready to take control if the system is unable to execute the task. However, when the driver enters this position the car's centre display and instrument panel will be out of the occupant's reach. Seats and door trims are ideal places for user interfaces as they allow a driver to effortlessly control the functions from the lean-back position.

Also Read: Porsche Comes Up With 3D-Printing Technology For Bucket Seats

Conventional capacitive touch sensor films may not be able to withstand stretching required for three-dimensional processing. With Canatu's unique, bendable and transparent Carbon NanoBud (CNB) film, it is possible to incorporate touch switches that conform to the shape of the door trim grip. Together with TS TECH's decorative door trim technology, the solution offers intuitive user experience and beautiful design. Touch switches feature lighting which remains discreetly hidden until the switches are activated.

The functions are divided into upper and lower operating areas that are activated by two grip detection sensors located on the side of the door handle

Juha Kokkonen, CEO, Canatu Oy said, "By integrating 3D touch switches into the seats, door trims and other automotive interiors, we are enabling a more convenient and comfortable driving experience while offering OEMs differentiation possibilities through higher degree of design freedom."

In the new demonstrator, functions are divided into upper and lower operating areas that are activated by two grip detection sensors located on the side of the door handle. Upon activation, touch switches and lights turn on in the respective operating area. In addition to forward and backward adjustments, the seatback recline can be altered, and the power seat can be raised or lowered and tilted, to suit the comfort of the driver / passenger. When the hand is released from the door handle, touch switches are disabled, and lighting turns off.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.