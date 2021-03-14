carandbike Awards 2021: Commuter Motorcycle Of The Year

The carandbike awards 2021 are just a few days away and we will soon come to know which car or two-wheeler will take home the coveted trophy. While we've told you about the different categories right from the adventure bikes to the modern-classics, it's not time to go back to the basics and talk about the bikes that actually drive most of India. Yes, we are talking commuter motorcycles - the torchbearers of sales volumes. This year, the competition is between old partners turned rivals Hero MotoCorp and Honda 2Wheelers. Here's a look at the nominees for the CNB Commuter Motorcycle of the Year.

Hero Glamour 125

The Hero Glamour 125 BS6 is based on a completely new frame, and a heavily updated engine

Hero MotoCorp's extremely popular Glamour 125 received a complete overhaul in 2020 with the launch of an all-new iteration. The Hero Glamour 125 BS6 saw the model revamped from the ground up with the new diamond frame, revised design language and even an updated suspension with a wider tyre making it to the motorcycle. It also received more features including a crawl function, start-stop system and a real-time mileage indicator. The big update is the heavily revised 125 cc single-cylinder engine that now meets BS6 norms and is fuel-injected. The motor develops 10.8 bhp and 10.6 Nm of peak torque. Hero claims the new Glamour 125 is 19 per cent more powerful than the first-generation Glamour, and there's also a 5-speed gearbox replacing the 4-speed unit on the motorcycle. With prices starting at ₹ 73,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Hero Glamour 125 remains one of the best value packages in the segment.

Honda SP 125

The Honda SP 125 uses the same frame as the older Shine SP 125 but the design, features and styling have been comprehensively changed

Locking horns with the Glamour 125, the Honda SP 125 arrived as the brand's first BS6 offering, reinforcing the brand's reliability in an all-new package. The SP 125 replaces the CB Shine 125 in Honda's line-up, as the motorcycle competes in the executive commuter class. The bike received plenty of upgrades including a completely new engine with a first-in-segment ACG starter, along with a LED headlamp, new body panels, and a full-digital instrument cluster. The 124 cc motor with fuel injection now produces 10.7 bhp and 10.9 Nm of peak torque. Honda says that the new powerplant is 16 per cent more efficient than the older model. The Honda SP 125 is priced from ₹ 76,074 (ex-showroom, Delhi), keeping it in close quarters with its rivals albeit at a slight premium.

Hero Passion Pro

The new Hero Passion Pro 110 BS6 looks younger and fresher, while retaining the practicality and competitive pricing that it is known for

Hero's second-most popular model after the Splendor, the Passion Pro also received a complete overhaul in 2020. The reliable ol' motorcycle has received plenty of changes including the new diamond frame, completely designed fuel tank and panels, as well as young and bright colour options with decals. The wheelbase has increased by 25 mm and the H-shaped taillight looks distinctive. The bike also receives a new 110 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that develops 9.02 bhp and 9.79 Nm. Compared to its predecessor, the Passion Pro offers nine per cent more power and 22 per cent more torque. It continues to remain competitively priced in the segment starting from ₹ 69,200 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

