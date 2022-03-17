carandbike Awards 2022: Midsize Sedan Of The Year- Skoda Octavia

The new-generation of the Skoda Octavia is the winner of the 2022 carandbike Midsize sedan of the year. The Octavia wooed the jury members with its strong and raw power and also it's fine handling credentials. The Octavia is only available with the petrol engine in India and gets the 7-speed DSG gearbox. The fourth generation of the Octavia is based on the updated MQB platform and is larger than the outgoing car. It is assembled at the company's Aurangabad facility

It is now longer by 19 mm at 4689 mm and 15 mm wider at 1829 mm.Visually, the 2021 Skoda Octavia comes with a new chrome grille, new headlights with optional Matrix LED technology, sculpted bumper with bold line horizontal LED foglamps connected by a chrome strip. At the rear, the car comes with a new sharper-looking boot lid with the Skoda lettering at the centre and new LED taillamps, and a sculpted bumper.

The Octavia is only available with the single petrol engine which will be a 2-litre unit. The TSI engine will offer 188 bhp and 320 Nm