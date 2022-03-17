  • Home
  • News
  • carandbike Awards 2022: Midsize Sedan Of The Year- Skoda Octavia

carandbike Awards 2022: Midsize Sedan Of The Year- Skoda Octavia

The Octavia is onlyavailable with the single petrol engine which will be a 2-litre unit. The TSI engine will offer 188 bhp and 320 Nm
authorBy car&bike Team
17-Mar-22 09:50 PM IST
carandbike Awards 2022: Midsize Sedan Of The Year- Skoda Octavia banner

The new-generation of the Skoda Octavia is the winner of the 2022 carandbike Midsize sedan of the year. The Octavia wooed the jury members with its strong and raw power and also it's fine handling credentials. The Octavia is only available with the petrol engine in India and gets the 7-speed DSG gearbox. The fourth generation of the Octavia is based on the updated MQB platform and is larger than the outgoing car. It is assembled at the company's Aurangabad facility

qkg06avk

Also Read: 2021 Skoda Octavia Review

It is now longer by 19 mm at 4689 mm and 15 mm wider at 1829 mm.Visually, the 2021 Skoda Octavia comes with a new chrome grille, new headlights with optional Matrix LED technology, sculpted bumper with bold line horizontal LED foglamps connected by a chrome strip. At the rear, the car comes with a new sharper-looking boot lid with the Skoda lettering at the centre and new LED taillamps, and a sculpted bumper.

The Octavia is only available with the single petrol engine which will be a 2-litre unit. The TSI engine will offer 188 bhp and 320 Nm

Related Articles
Planning To Buy A Used Skoda Octavia? Here Are Things You Need To Consider
Planning To Buy A Used Skoda Octavia? Here Are Things You Need To Consider
2 months ago
Skoda Octavia Crosses One Lakh Units Sales Milestone In India
Skoda Octavia Crosses One Lakh Units Sales Milestone In India
3 months ago
carandbike Awards 2022: Two-Wheeler Manufacturer Of The Year - Ather Energy
carandbike Awards 2022: Two-Wheeler Manufacturer Of The Year - Ather Energy
6 months ago
Tata Power Installs EZ Charge EV Chargers At The Buddh International Circuit For 2022 carandbike Awards
Tata Power Installs EZ Charge EV Chargers At The Buddh International Circuit For 2022 carandbike Awards
6 months ago

Top trending

1Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh