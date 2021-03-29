Buying Used Cars; Here's A List Of Companies Which Have A Used Car Business

Used car market has outperformed new car market in the last five years.

Used car market has been outperforming the new car market for almost half a decade now and for obvious reasons. It's an affordable way owning a car and the inventory level is quite high, so you get the delivery of your car as soon as you make the payment and without any waiting period. And if you choose to buy your vehicle from organised car market or authorised sellers, you also get warranty cover for your vehicle and are rest assured of a thorough inspection and quality check. Here are is a list of prominent carmakers that are also in used car business.

Maruti Suzuki True Value

Maruti Suzuki True Value is present has over 570 outlets across India.

Maruti Suzuki True Value has become a trusted pre-owned car seller over the past two decades and has a wide network of around 570 outlets spread across 280 cities in India. All cars that come to True Value go through 376 quality checks and this includes a thorough inspection of the engine, suspension, transmission, brakes, exterior, interior and equipment and among others. The company also provides free-warranty coverage of one year which includes three free services.

Mahindra First Choice

Mahindra First Choice Wheels is the largest multi-brand used car seller in India.

Mahindra First Choice (MFC) is the largest multi-brand used car seller in India with over 1700 certified dealerships across the country. Last year, it added 50 new franchise stores across India amid a growing preference for personal mobility post the pandemic. Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu are the states where the new retail stores have been set up. Just like True Value, MFC too conducts a comprehensive quality check of the vehicle before adding to its fleet and provides a warranty package for the same.

Hyundai H-Promise

Hyundai too has its used car arm- H-Promise.

Hyundai H-Promise is the Korean carmaker's used car wing that retails used Hyundai cars. The H-Promise division is primarily used for exchange purposes and even these vehicles undergo a thorough quality check before they are retailed.

Tata Motors Assured

Tata Motors Assured also offers some models that have been discontinued.

Tata Motors Assured is the in-house pre-owned vehicle program from Tata Motors Limited. This venture offers following conveniences to customers through selected dealer outlets, mostly in metro cities. The Assured program also offers some of the models which have been discontinued like the previous-gen Tata Safari and Indigo Marina among others.

Honda Auto Terrace

Honda's used car business too offers some previous-gen models.

If you are a fan of some iconic V-Tec Honda cars like previous-generation Honda Civic, Accord or CR-V and are looking for one in good running condition, you can always check out Honda's own used car arm- Honda Auto Terrace. In fact, after Honda has discontinued its premium models in India like the Civic and CR-V, this is one place where you can still find these models.

Ford Assured

Ford also conducts a detailed quality check of its fleet.

Just like Honda, Hyundai and Tata Motors, even Ford Assured is aimed at providing valued used car service to its customers and it obviously includes a thorough inspection of the vehicle and quality check. The Ford Assured service is also used for offering exchange service to new car buyers.

Nissan Intelligent Choice

Nissan Intelligent Choice provides exchange offers as well.

Nissan Intelligent Choice was started in the year 2017 and was primarily aimed at increasing the sales of Nissan cars in India. You can exchange any car in Nissan's Intelligent Choice program and buy pre-owned Nissan cars, or upgrade to any intelligent Nissan four-Wheeler.

Audi Approved Plus

Approved: Plus' gives you a chance to own luxury cars.

Even Audi India has been capitalising on its Approved Plus business and have been attracting new customers even for its newer models through its used car wing. The idea here is to attract existing used car customers with its services so that they upgrade to newer models next time.

Mercedes-Benz Certified

Mercedes is also keeping a check on the number of kilometres the vehicle has covered.

Mercedes-Benz too has been actively working on its used car business and has a reasonably wide network in metro cities. Mercedes is also keeping a check on the number of kilometres the vehicle has covered and the schedule maintenance, apart from the standard quality checkpoints.

BMW Used Cars

You can get your hands on some well maintained BMW and Mini models available on sale in BMW's used car outlets.

Just like Audi, even BMW's used car business helps customers to attract more buyers for its new car business when they want to upgrade. In fact, you can get your hands on some well maintained BMW and Mini models available on sale in BMW's used car outlets.

