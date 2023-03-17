Cars And SUVs Under Rs 50 Lakh With ADAS Tech

Since first arriving on the scene advanced driver assistance functions have slowly but surely trickled down to find room in more mass-market products. Aside from growing more advanced with each passing year, development in technologies have also made the systems more affordable with cars as low as in the Rs 10 to 20 lakh price bracket now offering ADAS functionalities. Here we take a look at what cars offer ADAS functions in the sub-Rs 50 lakh price bracket.

MG Astor

Price: Rs 10.52 lakh to Rs 18.43 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG’s compact SUV is one of the most affordable models in the market to feature ADAS technologies. The petrol-only SUV comes equipped with level 2 DAS tech offering conveniences such as lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, rear cross traffic alert and adaptive cruise control. The Astor’s sister model, the ZS EV also offers some basic features such as blind spot assist, cross traffic alert and lane change assist.

Honda City, City e:HEV

Price: Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

While originally debuting with the City e:HEV, Honda now offers its Honda Sensing Suite in all but the base variant of the standard Honda City. The Honda Sensing suite adds in safety tech such as road departure mitigation, lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lead car departure notification.

Tata Harrier

Price: Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 24.07 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata introduced ADAS features in the Harrier earlier this year while rolling in the 2023 model year update. Unlike some other models here, the Harrier only offers ADAS functionalities on the top-spec automatic variants. ADAS features include autonomous emergency braking, forward and rear collision warning, blind spot assist, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, lane keep assist and high beam assist.

Tata Safari

Price: Rs 15.65 lakh to Rs 25.01 lakh (ex-showroom)

Similar to the Harrier, the Safari too received an update for 2023 with enhanced features and most importantly ADAS functions. The ADAS suite for Tata’s three-row SUV is unchanged from that of the Harrier which here too only the top automatic variants offered with the tech.

MG Hector, Hector Plus

Price: Rs 14.73 lakh to Rs 22.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG launched the facelifted Hector and Hector Plus in India earlier this year bringing with it an even more extensive feature list and notable cosmetic updates. Chief among the updates was the inclusion of level 2 ADAS functions such as adaptive cruise control with cornering assistance, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, traffic jam assist, forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking.

Mahindra XUV700

Price: Rs 13.45 lakh to Rs 25.47 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra’s XUV700 is the company’s first model to offer advanced driver aids. Depending on the variant buyers get access to ADAS functions such as smart pilot assist, forward collision warning, emergency braking, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control. Most ADAS functions are available from the AX7 variant onwards with adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring offered only in the model equipped with the Luxury Pack.

Toyota Innova HyCross

Price: Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Innova HyCross marks some first for the Innova nameplate in India ranging from being the first to offer a strong hybrid powertrain to sitting on a new monocoque platform. Positioned above the Innova Crysta, the HyCross gets several new features including ADAS functions on the top variants. ADAS features offered include adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, lane trace assist, lane keep assist.

Hyundai Tucson

Price: Rs 28.50 lakh to Rs 35.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The new Tucson was one of the first Hyundai to offer ADAS features in India. Launched in August last year, the Tucson is available with both petrol and diesel options with the latter also getting the option of all-wheel drive. The fully-loaded signature trim gets all the bells and whistles including ADAS functions such as forward collision warning and avoidance, blind spot monitoring and collision avoidance, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and rear cross-traffic alert and collision avoidance.

BYD Atto 3

Price: Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

BYD’s first electric car targeted at private buyers, the Atto 3 is available in a single fully loaded variant. Priced at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Atto 3 is loaded with tech such as an NFC card-based entry system, a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen with voice assistant adaptive LED lighting and ADAS active safety systems. The ADAS system on the Atto 3 uses a total of five radars to offer functionalities such as adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, forward and rear collision warning, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and rear cross-traffic alert and avoidance functions.

MG Gloster

Price: Rs 32.60 lakh to Rs 42.38 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Gloster was the first MG car to get ADAS functions when it was launched back in 2020. A rival to the popular Toyota Fortuner, the Gloster was the first Level 1 ADAS SUV in the segment with MG updating the system’s functionality last year with the roll-out of the updated model. In fully loaded Savvy trim, the Gloster packs in ADAS functions such as forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert and lane departure warning. Features such as lane change assist, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are available from the mid-spec Sharp trim.