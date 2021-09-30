Citroen Berlingo Spotted Testing In India Again

Citroen India has been very strategic with its product selection. First, it announced that it was positioning the Citroen C3 as a premium hatchback and not as a subcompact SUV and then Vincent Cobee, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - Citroen made it very clear that Citroen will explore other segments in our market as well and not just the burgeoning ones. After the Citroen C3, the company is likely to launch the Berlingo MPV in India which its has been testing almost for a year now. That said, the company has not confirmed any such update and it's also possible it is using the vehicle just to test engine and components for its upcoming models.

Also Read: Citroen India To Launch Three New Models By 2024

The model in the photo appears to be the Citroen Berlingo XL.

Citroen offers the Berlingo MPV in two sizes in the global markets - 4,400 mm long standard version and a 4,750 mm long Berlingo XL, which comes with three rows of seats. The model in the photo appears to be the Berlingo XL. Reportedly, the test mule in the photos was equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. However, in the global market the Berlingo is offered with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine making 108 bhp and a 1.5-litre diesel motor offered in two states of tune - 101 bhp or 128 bhp.

Also Read: Citroen C3 Makes Debut In India

The Citroen Berlingo is offered with two engine options.

In terms of looks, the Citroen Berlingo reminds us of the Renault Lodgy with its bread-box design. The test mule is running on steel wheels, and also see signature side cladding, along with front and rear bumper claddings. While the Citroen logo has been covered, we do get to see the brand's signature split headlamp setup, along with the standalone grille, wide airdam and white inserts around the fog lamp housing. The Citroen Berlingo is expected to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6.