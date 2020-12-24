Citroen Berlingo MPV Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage

The Citroen Berlingo MPV has been spotted testing in India without any camouflage. While this is not the first time that the car has been caught testing here, the fact that the company is still testing it, indicates that Citroen might be considering launching the MPV in India. On the other hand, it's also possible the company is using the vehicle just to test engine and components for its upcoming models, which includes a Made-in-India subcompact SUV. However, if Citroen decides to launch the Berlingo here, it will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6.

Also Read: Citroen C3-Based SUV For India Spotted Testing For The First Time

Globally, the MPV is offered in two sizes - 4,400 mm long standard version and a 4,750 mm long Berlingo XL, which comes with three rows of seats. The model in the photo appears to be the latter. Reportedly, the test mule in the photos was equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. However, globally, the Berlingo is offered with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine making 108 bhp and a 1.5-litre diesel motor offered in two states of tune - 101 bhp or 128 bhp.

Also Read: Citroen C3-Based SUV Spotted Testing In India Again

Visually, the Citroen Berlingo reminds us of the Renault Lodgy with its bread-box design

Also Read: Production-Ready Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Spied Testing Sans Camouflage

Visually, the Citroen Berlingo reminds us of the Renault Lodgy with its bread-box design, However, this one comes with the classic van-style sliding side doors, which, currently we only see in the utilitarian Maruti Suzuki Eeco or the premium MPV Kia Carnival in India. The test mule is running on steel wheels, and also see signature side cladding, along with front and rear bumper claddings. While the Citroen logo has been covered, we do get to see the brand's signature split headlamp setup, along with the standalone grille, wide airdam and white inserts around the fog lamp housing.

Source: TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.