Citroen C3-Based SUV Spotted Testing In India Again

The new spy photos of the Citroen C3-based SUV reveal that it will come with a floating touchscreen infotainment system. We expect it to go on sale in India towards to end of 2021.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
The upcoming SUV based on the Citroen C3 is expected to be launched in 2021 and it will be made in India expand View Photos
The upcoming SUV based on the Citroen C3 is expected to be launched in 2021 and it will be made in India

Highlights

  • Citroen C3-based SUV spotted with a floating touchscreen display
  • The India-spec model, which is expected to be a sub-4 metre SUV
  • The Citroen C3-based SUV is slated to be launched in 2021

The Citroen C3-based SUV has been spotted testing in India again, and this time around we get a small glimpse of the cabin, which shows that the SUV will get a floating touchscreen infotainment system. Rumoured to be called Citroen C3 Sporty, the upcoming model is expected to be a sub-4 metre SUV and it's still heavily draped in camouflage. The new Citroen C3-based SUV will be locally produced at the company's new plant on Tamil Nadu, and we expect it to go on sale in India towards to end of 2021.

Also Read: Citroen C3-Based SUV For India Spotted Testing For The First Time

The new C3-based subcompact SUV is a part of the company's C-Cubed programme, under which Citroen India plans to launch four new products in India by 2023. The company's India operations will be kick-started with the launch of the Citroen C5 Aircorss, which will come as a completely knocked down (CKD) vehicle.  In fact, Citroen has started with the trial production of the C5 Aircross in India. It will be followed by the India-spec C3-based SUV.

Also Read: Production-Ready Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Spied Testing Sans Camouflage

1klamsoc

Citroen C3-Based SUV will feature a split headlight design with the main unit positioned below the LED daytime running lamps

Newsbeep

With all the heavy camouflage, it's too soon to comment on design or styling of the SUV, however, based on previous spy photos, we know that the model will come with distinctive bonnet line that has an inverted V cut upfront, which is made to align with the brand logo. The SUV will also feature a split headlight design with the main unit positioned below, closer to the bumper while the slim LED daytime running lamps will be position above, aligned with the grille. The extensive pseudo cladding doesn't reveal what the rear section looks like.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Citroen C5 Aircross India Launch Pushed To 2021

Under the hood, the new Citroen C3-based SUV for India is expected to share its powertrains with the globally sold C3. So, the petrol version will come with the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged unit and the diesel will get the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged oil burner. More details about the car will be revealed closer to its launch.

0 Comments

Source: TeamBHP & Rahul Auto Spy

