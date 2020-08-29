New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Citroen C3-Based SUV For India Spotted Testing For The First Time

The India-bound SUV will be based on the Citroen C3, and it is expected to be a sub-4 metre SUV. The model appears to be in the earlier stages of testing and it will be manufactured at Citroen's plant on Tamil Nadu.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The upcoming SUV based on the Citroen C3 is expected to be launched in 2021 and it will be made in India

Highlights

  • Citroen C3-based SUV spotted in India for the first time
  • The India-spec model, which is expected to be a sub-4 metre SUV
  • The Citroen C3-based SUV is slated to be launched next year

Images of a test mule of the Citroen C3-based SUV for India have recently surfaced online for the first time. The India-spec model, which is expected to be a sub-4 metre SUV, is slated to be launched next year, and rumour has it that it will be called Citroen C3 Sporty, however, there is no official confirmation on the name. Based on the camouflage and the temporary parts, the model appears to be in the earlier stages of testing and it will be manufactured at Citroen's plant on Tamil Nadu.

There is not much we can comment about the design of the car, however, one of the indications that this is a Citroen prototype is the distinctive bonnet line that has this inverted V cut upfront, which is made to align with the brand logo. The SUV will also feature the split headlight design with the main unit positioned below, closer to the bumper while the slim LED daytime running lamps will be position above, aligned with the grille. The extensive pseudo cladding doesn't reveal what the rear section looks like.

Also Read: Production-Ready Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Spied Testing Sans Camouflage

h70esako

The new C3-based subcompact SUV will be launched as part of the company's C-Cubed programme

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Citroen C5 Aircross India Launch Pushed To 2021

The new C3-based subcompact SUV will be launched as part of the company's C-Cubed programme, under which Citroen India plans to launch four new products in India by 2023. Powertrain options are expected to be similar to what the C3 gets in the global markets. So, the petrol version will come with the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged unit and the diesel will get the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged oil burner. More details about the car will be revealed closer to its launch.

The company is expected to begin its India operations in early 2021 with the launch of its compact SUV - Citroen C5 Aircross, which will come to India via the completely knocked down (CKD) route and will be assembled at CK Birla's Thiruvallur plant in Tamil Nadu. In fact, Citroen has started with the trial production of the C5 Aircross in India.

0 Comments

Image Courtesy: Rahul Auto Spy

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Japan's Moon Exploration Vehicle To Be Called Lunar Cruiser Japan's Moon Exploration Vehicle To Be Called Lunar Cruiser
Microsoft Partners With Magenta Power To Help Develop EV Charging Software Microsoft Partners With Magenta Power To Help Develop EV Charging Software
Citroen C3-Based SUV For India Spotted Testing For The First Time Citroen C3-Based SUV For India Spotted Testing For The First Time
Three Little Pigs: Elon Musk's Neuralink Puts Computer Chips In Animal Brains Three Little Pigs: Elon Musk's Neuralink Puts Computer Chips In Animal Brains
Japan Automakers Post 12% Slide In July Global Vehicle Sales Japan Automakers Post 12% Slide In July Global Vehicle Sales
Here's An Electric Aston Martin DB5 That Children Can Drive Here's An Electric Aston Martin DB5 That Children Can Drive
Veoneer's Shares Pick Up After Their Deal With Qualcomm Veoneer's Shares Pick Up After Their Deal With Qualcomm
Pre-Owned Luxury Car Segment To Play A Pivotal Role In Post-COVID Era: Industry Experts Pre-Owned Luxury Car Segment To Play A Pivotal Role In Post-COVID Era: Industry Experts
Revolt Confirms Its Electric Bikes Are Made In India Revolt Confirms Its Electric Bikes Are Made In India
Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 5.79 Lakh Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 5.79 Lakh
Vespa Racing Sixties Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed Vespa Racing Sixties Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed
Honda Hornet 2.0: All You Need To Know Honda Hornet 2.0: All You Need To Know
Pre-Owned Luxury Car Sales Need A Change In Approach: Big Boy Toyz Pre-Owned Luxury Car Sales Need A Change In Approach: Big Boy Toyz
BS6 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS Pre-Bookings To Begin From September BS6 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS Pre-Bookings To Begin From September
Coronavirus Pandemic: CEAT Gives Safety And Hygiene Kits To Auto Drivers Coronavirus Pandemic: CEAT Gives Safety And Hygiene Kits To Auto Drivers

Latest Cars

Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

₹ 2.07 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 7.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Citroen models

Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
BS6 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS Pre-Bookings To Begin From September
BS6 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS Pre-Bookings To Begin From September
Vespa Racing Sixties Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed
Vespa Racing Sixties Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed
Revolt Confirms Its Electric Bikes Are Made In India
Revolt Confirms Its Electric Bikes Are Made In India
Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Suzuki Gixxer 155 SF: Price Comparison
Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Suzuki Gixxer 155 SF: Price Comparison
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities