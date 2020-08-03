Production-Ready Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Spied Testing Sans Camouflage

We had previously reported that Citroen has commenced trial production of its very first SUV in India - the C5 Aircross. The SUV has now been spotted testing in the country ahead of its launch. A video has surfaced on the internet reveals two test mules without camouflage. The French automaker, Groupe PSA, will be foraying into the Indian market with Citroen's C5 Aircross SUV in 2021. The SUV was expected to arrive in the country this year but the Coronavirus crisis has pushed its arrival to next year.

The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV will be PSA Groupe's first model in India

The video posted on YouTube features two test mules of the C5 Aircross in black and white exterior shades, appearing to be India-spec versions. The C5 Aircross will come to India via the completely knocked down (CKD) route, helping the company to keep the prices competitive and it will be assembled at CK Birla's Thiruvallur plant in Tamil Nadu.

The overall design of the SUV has been revealed in the video, wherein it gets a split-headlamp layout which is separated by a thin body strip. The upper part of the front grille is flanked by LED DRLs whereas the lower section houses the main headlamps. Notably, the DRLs on the SUV also function as turn-indicators upfront. The profile of the SUV is underlined by body cladding, roof-rails and stylish alloy wheel design. Dimensionally, the upcoming C5 Aircross SUV will measure 4500mm in length, 1840mm in width, and 1670mm in height. However, the wheelbase and ground clearance will stand at of 2730mm and 230mm respectively.

Citroen C5 Aircross gets a well laid out cabin with an 8-inch infotainment system

Inside, the SUV will feature dual-tone upholstery along with soft-touch plastic panels, offering a premium touch to the cabin. It will also be offered with brand's latest connected technology, a large 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, flat-bottom steering wheel, fully-digital instrument console with TFT display, dual-zone climate control and more.

The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV was recently spotted testing in India

The upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV is also expected to get a 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit with the same eight-speed auto box. When launched, the SUV will compete with the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tuscon, Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc in India.

