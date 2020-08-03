New Cars and Bikes in India

Production-Ready Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Spied Testing Sans Camouflage

After commencing the trial production of the Citroen C5 Aircross at CK Birla's Thiruvallur plant, the carmaker has commenced testing the SUV in the country.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Citroen C5 Aircross India launch has been pushed to next year

Highlights

  • Citroen C5 Aircross India launch has been pushed to Q1 2021
  • The C5 Aircross SUV's India debut has been delayed due to COVID-19
  • The SUV will be a CKD model with over 70 per cent of localisation level

We had previously reported that Citroen has commenced trial production of its very first SUV in India - the C5 Aircross. The SUV has now been spotted testing in the country ahead of its launch. A video has surfaced on the internet reveals two test mules without camouflage. The French automaker, Groupe PSA, will be foraying into the Indian market with Citroen's C5 Aircross SUV in 2021. The SUV was expected to arrive in the country this year but the Coronavirus crisis has pushed its arrival to next year.

Also Read: Citroen Begins Trial Production Of The C5 Aircross In India

vrcc0su8

The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV will be PSA Groupe's first model in India

The video posted on YouTube features two test mules of the C5 Aircross in black and white exterior shades, appearing to be India-spec versions. The C5 Aircross will come to India via the completely knocked down (CKD) route, helping the company to keep the prices competitive and it will be assembled at CK Birla's Thiruvallur plant in Tamil Nadu.

The overall design of the SUV has been revealed in the video, wherein it gets a split-headlamp layout which is separated by a thin body strip. The upper part of the front grille is flanked by LED DRLs whereas the lower section houses the main headlamps. Notably, the DRLs on the SUV also function as turn-indicators upfront. The profile of the SUV is underlined by body cladding, roof-rails and stylish alloy wheel design. Dimensionally, the upcoming C5 Aircross SUV will measure 4500mm in length, 1840mm in width, and 1670mm in height. However, the wheelbase and ground clearance will stand at of 2730mm and 230mm respectively.

citroen c5 aircross cabin

Citroen C5 Aircross gets a well laid out cabin with an 8-inch infotainment system

Inside, the SUV will feature dual-tone upholstery along with soft-touch plastic panels, offering a premium touch to the cabin. It will also be offered with brand's latest connected technology, a large 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, flat-bottom steering wheel, fully-digital instrument console with TFT display, dual-zone climate control and more.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Citroen C5 Aircross India Launch Pushed To 2021

coirf1o

The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV was recently spotted testing in India

The upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV is also expected to get a 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit with the same eight-speed auto box. When launched, the SUV will compete with the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tuscon, Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc in India.

0 Comments

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jawa 300 4
x
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Himself A Bugatti Centodieci Worth £8.5 Million
Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Himself A Bugatti Centodieci Worth £8.5 Million
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities