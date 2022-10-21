Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Brings Home The Range Rover Evoque

Ace Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is a proud owner of a new Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. An image of the cricket player taking delivery of her new prized possession is going viral online. The SUV appears in the Silicon Silver shade and is available in the fully laden top variant in India. The Evoque is the smallest Range Rover that you can get in the automaker's line-up and is priced at Rs. 72.09 lakh (ex-showroom). It's offered with petrol and diesel engine options with mild-hybrid technology. It's unclear as to which engine option did Mandhana opt for.

The Land Rover Range Rover Evoque was updated in 2020 and the SUV is offered in the single R-Dynamic SE trim. The styling is more in-line with the previous generation of Range Rover family models. It gets a new grille, sweptback bonnet and distinctive LED DRLs. There are also flush door handles and new alloy wheels as part of the exterior upgrades.

Inside, the cabin received a significant refresh in 2020. This includes new features like a 3D surround camera, cabin air ionisation with a PM2.5 filter, wireless charging with a phone signal booster and the new Pivi Pro infotainment system. The cabin also received the new dual-tone colour scheme finished in deep garnet and ebony shades. Power on the Range Rover Evoque comes from the 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine tuned 247 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque. The 2.0-litre Ingenium-family diesel develops 201 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with the 9-speed automatic transmission.

This would be Smriti Madhana's first luxury purchase. The cricketer also owns the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Dzire with the former being her daily driver. The Evoque then is quite the upgrade and will certainly keep her comfortable over long drives.

Mandhana has been one of the most prolific batters to come from India in recent times, across all formats. The vice-captain became the third Indian to reach the landmark of 3,000 runs in ODI cricket in September this year, eclipsing seasoned cricketers like Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur.