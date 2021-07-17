2021 Range Rover Evoque: All You Need To Know

The new-generation Land Rover Range Rover Evoque was launched in India last year, and the latest update brings new features to the SUV. The new Range Rover Evoque is available in the R-Dynamic SE trim on the petrol version, while the diesel version is available only on the S trim. Power comes from the 2.0-litre Ingenium family of petrol and diesel engines. The Range Rover Evoque rivals the likes of the Volvo XC60, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC among others. Here are the highlights.

Exterior

The Range Rover Evoque remains pretty much unchanged on the outside.

Visually, the updated Range Rover Evoque remains the same. The SUV sports the new Range Rover family design language that started with the Velar. The model sports the new grille, sweptback bonnet and the signature LED DRLs that make the model stand out. It also gets flush door handles, while the alloy wheels differ depending on the version.

Interior

The 2021 Range Rover Evoque gets the new dual-tone interior that adds a fresh new look

The cabin now gets the new dual-tone colour scheme finished in deep garnet and ebony introduced for the first time.

Features

The Evoque comes with a touchscreen infotainment system which is Apple Carplay, Android Auto compatible

Upgrades on the 2021 Range Rover Evoque include the 3D Surround Camera, cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 filter, wireless charging with phone signal booster and the new Pivi Pro infotainment system

Engines

The 2021 Range Rover Evoque does not get any exterior changes even at the rear.

Power comes from the same 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine that develops 247 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre diesel produces 201 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with the 9-speed automatic transmission.

Safety

The new Range Rover Evoque scored a 5-star rating in the crash test, scoring 94 per cent for adult occupant protection and 87 per cent for child occupant protection. Furthermore, for pedestrian protection and safety assist features, the 2019 model has scored 72 and 73 per cent rating, respectively.