Director Vishal Bhardwaj Buys The Mercedes-Benz GLE Luxury SUV Worth Over Rs 1 Crore

Famed movie director and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj and his wife and singer Rekha Bhardwaj are now proud owners of the Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV. The celebrity couple received the keys to their luxury car recently from Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO - Mercedes-Benz India. Iyer was inaugurating Mercedes’ new dealership in Mumbai when he handed over the keys to the Bhardwaj family. The GLE lineup starts from Rs 96.65 lakh (ex-showroom) with on-road prices going well over Rs. 1 crore.



Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj opted for the GLE in a shade of black. The luxury SUV remains the brand’s second-most popular SUV in India with the model being locally assembled here. The SUV arrives in the long-wheelbase version and the Bhardwajs have opted for the GLE 300d 4MATIC variant drawing power from the 2.0-litre diesel that develops 265 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with the 9-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.



The Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.9 seconds while the top speed is electronically limited to 230 kmph. On the feature front, the SUV gets a new steering wheel borrowed from the S-Class, an updated infotainment system with the latest MBUX UI, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting and more.



It also comes equipped with electrically adjustable front and rear seats, powered front seats with massage function and ventilation, a 360-degree surround camera, transparent bonnet functionality, a panoramic sunroof, sun blinds and more. Mercedes-Benz India will also sell you an off-road package as an option with better underbody protection.



Vishal Bhardwaj’s last release was the Netflix original Khufiya released in 2023.



