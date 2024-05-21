Login
Director Vishal Bhardwaj Buys The Mercedes-Benz GLE Luxury SUV Worth Over Rs 1 Crore

The celebrity couple received the keys to their luxury car recently from Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO - Mercedes-Benz India.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 21, 2024

Story

Highlights

    Famed movie director and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj and his wife and singer Rekha Bhardwaj are now proud owners of the Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV. The celebrity couple received the keys to their luxury car recently from Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO - Mercedes-Benz India. Iyer was inaugurating Mercedes’ new dealership in Mumbai when he handed over the keys to the Bhardwaj family. The GLE lineup starts from Rs 96.65 lakh (ex-showroom) with on-road prices going well over Rs. 1 crore. 
     

    Mercedes GLE facelift

    Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj opted for the GLE in a shade of black. The luxury SUV remains the brand’s second-most popular SUV in India with the model being locally assembled here. The SUV arrives in the long-wheelbase version and the Bhardwajs have opted for the GLE 300d 4MATIC variant drawing power from the 2.0-litre diesel that develops 265 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with the 9-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. 
     

    The Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.9 seconds while the top speed is electronically limited to 230 kmph. On the feature front, the SUV gets a new steering wheel borrowed from the S-Class, an updated infotainment system with the latest MBUX UI, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting and more. 
     

    Mercedes GLE facelift 1

    It also comes equipped with electrically adjustable front and rear seats, powered front seats with massage function and ventilation, a 360-degree surround camera, transparent bonnet functionality, a panoramic sunroof, sun blinds and more. Mercedes-Benz India will also sell you an off-road package as an option with better underbody protection. 
     

    Vishal Bhardwaj’s last release was the Netflix original Khufiya released in 2023.


     

    The celebrity couple received the keys to their luxury car recently from Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO - Mercedes-Benz India.
