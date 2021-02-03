Mumbai-based Earth Energy EV has forayed into the electric two-wheeler segment with three new offerings. The start-up has launched the Glyde+ electric scooter, and two electric motorcycles - Evolve R and the Evolve X - all of which, the company says have been completely developed in India. The new range is 96 per cent localised that was made possible by tying up with Indian OEMs and domestic auto part manufacturers, according to the company. Prices for Earth Energy's range starts from ₹ 92,000 for the Glyde+, going up to ₹ 1.30 lakh for the Evolve R and ₹ 1.42 lakh for the Evolve X (all prices, on-road Mumbai).

Rushi S., CEO & Founder, Earth Energy EV with the Glyde+ electric scooter

Commenting on the Launch, Rushi S., CEO & Founder, Earth Energy EV says, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our first range of electric two-Wheelers. The EV industry in India is emerging on account of various factors such as the growing awareness toward the environment, increasing petrol prices, and stringent emission norms, etc. We feel that the consumption of electric vehicles will go up now than ever."

With respect to power, the Earth Energy Glyde+ uses a 2.4 kW electric motor that develops 26 Nm of peak torque and offers a top speed of 60 kmph. The scooter is said to be inspired by eagles in terms of design. The company claims a range of 100 km on a single charge and the model uses a 52 Ah lithium-ion battery. The battery can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 40 minutes using a fast charger, while the standard time is 2.5 hours.

The Evolve Z is a commuter styled offering with a top speed of 95 kmph from a 5.4 kW electric motor that produces 56 Nm of peak torque

The Earth Energy Evolve Z uses a 5.2 kW electric motor with 56 Nm of peak torque and a top speed of 95 kmph. The electric motorcycle uses a 96 Ah lithium-ion battery with a range of 100 km and 15 degrees of grade-ability. Like the Glyde+, the fast charge time stands at 40 minutes and a full charge will take 2.5 hours.

Lastly, the Earth Energy Evolve R is the flagship offering from the brand and has been designed as a muscular street-fighter. The model is powered by a 12.5 kW electric motor with 54 Nm and a top speed of 110 kmph. The electric bike has a range of 100 km on a single charge and uses a 115 Ah lithium-ion battery. The charging time remains the same as other models.

The flagship Evolve R makes 54 Nm from the 5.2 kW electric motor and has a top speed of 110 kmph with a range of 100 km on a single charge

All three vehicles get an LCD display that is connected using a smartphone app. The connected technology brings a number of features including navigation status, call and messages alert, trip history, and more. The app also allows a third-party usage model for food delivery agents. Riders can map the entire order on the display screen itself. The digital display also provides information like the state of charge of the battery, real-time range, turnabout time, and more. The e-models will be offered in three colours - Marshal grey, Jet black, and white.

Other features common to the Earth Energy EVs include an automatic headlamp, while the app will digitally clone the user's vehicle and diagnose any issue with up to 270 parameters. The users can also book the maintenance services using the app.

While Earth Energy has not disclosed its investments, the company has said that it has established a 7,000 sq.ft. R&D centre in Vasai, outside of Mumbai. The company has the capacity to build about 12,000 two-wheelers per year and is also producing lithium-ion battery packs in-house. All buyers of the Earth Energy EVs will get free charging for the first year, and the company will also set-up a charging station at the user's home. The brand plans to open 45 dealerships in its first year of operations, while the electric vehicles will be available online as well for purchase. The start-up has also announced plans to introduce an electric LCV in the country that will arrive by the second quarter of 2021.

