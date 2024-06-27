Login
Electric Motorcycle Brand CAKE Returns From Bankruptcy

The Swedish electric motorcycle firm CAKE is back in business after having filed for bankruptcy in February this year. CAKE had announced a partnership in India as well.
car&bike Team

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 27, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Swedish EV firm had also announced an India partnership
  • CAKE had filed for bankruptcy in February 2024
  • CAKE showcased its products at the Auto Expo 2023

Swedish electric motorcycle brand CAKE seems to be back in business after having filed for bankruptcy in February 2024. But now, Norwegian car retailing business, Brages Holding AS, is reported to have acquired CAKE in March this year. And CAKE’s intellectual property has also been acquired by the Norwegian firm, so it looks like the electric bike brand will get a new lease of life after all. According to reports, the firm’s headquarters in Stockholm, as well as its brand store have now reopened. 

 

Also Read: Swedish Electric Bike Brand CAKE Files For Bankruptcy


 

CAKE Kalk 1

The CAKE Kalk is an electric enduro bike from the Swedish brand.

 

In January 2023, CAKE had even showcased its products at the Auto Expo 2023 in India, showing interest in the Indian market. In fact, later in 2023, CAKE had even announced its India operations with a partnership with Pepfuels, an ONGC-funded entity, under the brand name CollarEV, marking the brand’s entry into the Indian market.Under the partnership, a limited collection of 250 CAKE Makka electric bikes were to be announced for India. The CAKE Makka was the first platform to be homologised for India, to be followed by additional models. 

 

Also Read: CAKE Electric Showcases EVs At Auto Expo 2023


 

Cake Kalk 2023 01 19 T11 24 45 323 Z 3378754e47

CAKE had showcased its products at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India.

 

According to reports, the new owners of CAKE have drawn up a business plan, and will also establish a robust dealer network for the brand. CAKE launched its first product in 2018, while the current range includes the Kalk and Bukk small electric enduro bikes, as well as Makka and Osa commuter bikes.With new backers from Norway, the brand certainly looks set to begin its second innings. As for global expansion, including any India plans, time will tell, and the Auto Expo 2024 will be an indication if the brand intends to make a return to the Indian market.

# CAKE EV# CAKE Kalk# CAKE electric bikes# Bikes# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers
