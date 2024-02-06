Login

Swedish Electric Motorcycle Firm CAKE Files For Bankruptcy

Just a year ago, CAKE had even showcased few of its products at the Auto Expo 2023, and was showing interest in the Indian market.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • CAKE was a manufacturer of a range of electric bikes
  • The Swedish firm made its presence at the Auto Expo 2023
  • CAKE plagued by internal problems, funding

Swedish electric motorcycle start-up CAKE has reportedly filed for bankruptcy after failing to raise enough funding to keep operations running. According to reports, CAKE was in the middle of a funding round when an investor’s withdrawal pushed the company over the edge. According to one report, CAKE CEO Stefan Ytterorn has confirmed that the company has indeed filed for bankruptcy on February 1, although details are not clear if the company has filed for bankruptcy protection or insolvency.

 

Also Read: Swedish EV Brand CAKE Showcases Products At Auto Expo 2023

 

The CAKE Bukk is a lightweight off-road electric bike deliveries of which had only begun recently.

 

The news comes as the company apparently failed to find the necessary follow-on funding in a C round that would have pushed towards higher volume production and profitability. According to several reports coming out of Sweden, CAKE founder and CEO Ytterburn attributed the financial struggles to factors ranging from internal issues to the global financial climate. 

 

CAKE has an impressive line-up of off-road electric motorcycles.

 

CAKE raised $14 million in a Series A funding round in 2019, followed by a $60 million Series B round in 2021, which aimed to support the company’s manufacturing facilities and retail expansion plans in Europe, North America and Asia. In fact, CAKE showcased its products at the 2023 Auto Expo in India, and representatives of the company had told carandbike then that the company was actively looking for a partner in India to set up assembly and a manufacturing plant.

 

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Make And Sell Zero e-bikes In India

 

The Swedish brand showcased its products in India, and was actively looking for a local partner to set up shop in India.

 

In recent months, CAKE has been struggling with challenges. In November 2023, the company issued a recall for one of its mopeds due to a steering column defect. Shortly after, its flagship Kalk e-motorcycle was recalled after a unit caught fire in a South Korean dealership. Together with these challenges, the company was unable to make salary payments to employees, which contributed further to the company’s problems. 

 

Also Read: Hero Announces Collaboration With US-Based Zero Motorcycles

 

While the story of the brand isn’t over yet, it will need to find significant investment for a new lease of life, perhaps a larger brand which will take over CAKE. Will any of the Indian manufacturers show interest? Time will tell, but CAKE certainly has some impressive products, and we for one, were quite thrilled with the prospect of the brand making its India debut.

# CAKE EV# CAKE Kalk
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2015 Honda Amaze
  • 47,900 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 79,654 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.75 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
6.7
2017 Toyota Fortuner
  • 1,18,054 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 24 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Tigor, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Tata Tigor
  • 19,781 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
₹ 16,797 /month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2023 Toyota Fortuner, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
9.1
2023 Toyota Fortuner
  • 7,925 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 49 Lakh
₹ 1,09,743 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
₹ 22,210 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Creta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.3
2021 Hyundai Creta
  • 46,630 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.9 Lakh
₹ 35,611 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • 73,810 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.9 Lakh
₹ 15,454 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Skoda Octavia, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2016 Skoda Octavia
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10 Lakh
₹ 22,397 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Gets A New Turbo Velocity Edition
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Gets A New Turbo Velocity Edition
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

This new edition brings cosmetic changes worth Rs 43,000 in the form of accessories.

Lucid Air Police Car Revealed For Saudi Arabia With Drone Carrier
Lucid Air Police Car Revealed For Saudi Arabia With Drone Carrier
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Lucid Air gets a police makeover as Saudi Arabia invests in a green future

Audi RS6 Avant GT Unveiled: Quickest RS6 Avant Yet Limited To 660 Units
Audi RS6 Avant GT Unveiled: Quickest RS6 Avant Yet Limited To 660 Units
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The RS6 Avant GT draws inspiration from an earlier concept and features carbon fiber components as well as an upgraded engine

Yamaha Acquires Stake In Electric Two-Wheeler Startup River With Over $20 Million Investment
Yamaha Acquires Stake In Electric Two-Wheeler Startup River With Over $20 Million Investment
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

Bengaluru-based River has raised a total of $40 million (Rs 333 crore) in its Series B round led by Yamaha and existing investors.

Toyota Unveils 2024 Hilux Facelift With Mild-Hybrid System
Toyota Unveils 2024 Hilux Facelift With Mild-Hybrid System
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The Hilux is expected to be first launched in Australia and Toyota might bring the facelifted Hilux to India as well

Kia Seltos Facelift Racks Up 1 Lakh Bookings
Kia Seltos Facelift Racks Up 1 Lakh Bookings
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

The facelifted Seltos was launched in July 2023 with prices ranging from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Indian Playback Singer Shaan Takes Delivery Of Mercedes-Benz EQS
Indian Playback Singer Shaan Takes Delivery Of Mercedes-Benz EQS
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is priced at Rs 1.67 crore and was the brand’s first locally assembled electric vehicle for the Indian market

Tesla Model Y To Dethrone Toyota Corolla As World’s Best-Selling Car In 2023: Report
Tesla Model Y To Dethrone Toyota Corolla As World’s Best-Selling Car In 2023: Report
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

Tesla sold 1.23 million units of the Model Y worldwide, followed by the Toyota RAV4 and Corolla at 1.07 million and 1.01 million respectively.

Yamaha YZF-R9 Likely To Be Introduced; To Replace R6
Yamaha YZF-R9 Likely To Be Introduced; To Replace R6
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

Latest confirmation comes from World Supersport paddock that the four-cylinder R6 will be replaced by a three-cylinder R9 by the end of the year.

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Variant Launched At Rs 8.73 Lakh
Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Variant Launched At Rs 8.73 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

The i20 Sportz (O) variant costs RS 35,000 more than the standard Sportz variant and offers three additional features over the standard variant

Sinje Gottwald Becomes First Person To Ride Across Africa On An Electric Motorcycle
Sinje Gottwald Becomes First Person To Ride Across Africa On An Electric Motorcycle
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

11 months ago

Sinje Gottwald rode across the African continent for 124 days encountering many forests, rivers, and deserts in the process.

Swedish Manufacturer Cake Showcased Its EVs At Auto Expo 2023
Swedish Manufacturer Cake Showcased Its EVs At Auto Expo 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Cake is also actively looking for a partner in India to set up an assembly and manufacturing plant.

CAKE Kibb Electric ATV Concept Unveiled
CAKE Kibb Electric ATV Concept Unveiled
c&b icon By Shubham Parashar
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The design inspiration has been taken from the CAKE Osa electric bike, though the Kibb comes with four wheels.

Swedish Firm CAKE Introduces Electric Off-Road Motorcycle
Swedish Firm CAKE Introduces Electric Off-Road Motorcycle
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 years ago

Cake is a Swedish electric motorcycle manufacturer specialising in production of electric off-road motorcycles.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Swedish Electric Motorcycle Firm CAKE Files For Bankruptcy
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved