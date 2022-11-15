Electric Porsche 718 Boxster Prototype Spied

Porsche has been at the forefront of electrifying its portfolio with highly acclaimed vehicles like the Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo — but there are many more vehicles in the pipeline like the Macan EV and also the 718 Boxster. For the first time, the Boxster 718 has been exposed in the form of spy shots.

From the images, it seems like this will be the soft-top model which is based on the current 718 models. This car will not have the internal combustion engine which is Porsche’s next-generation sports car based on a mid-engine design.

From the images, it seems like this is a very early prototype and the images are of a mule car which has mixed up hodgepodge exterior panels. This car could be based on the PPE EV platform which is being co-developed with Audi. Porsche has already admitted that if it would transition the current 718 to be an electric vehicle there would be too many compromises.

A new model will be needing to keep the battery very low between the front and rear axles. This car could be a single-motor version which will power the rear wheels, while the dual motor options for an all-wheel drive model.

Couresy: Motor1