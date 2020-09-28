New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Evel Knievel's Son Sues Disney Over Movie Character

Motorcycle stunt icon Evel Knievel's son has issued a lawsuit against Disney over a character who features in Toy Story 4.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Disney sued over likeness of Toy Story 4 character to iconic motorcycle stunt rider Evel Knievel

Highlights

  • Disney accused of basing Toy Story 4 character on Evel Knievel
  • Knievel is one of the most well-known motorcycle stunt riders
  • Knievel's son has filed a lawsuit seeking damages from Disney

Kelly Knievel, the son of 1970s motorcycle stunt icon Evel Knievel, has accused movie and entertainment giant Disney for basing a recent movie character on his father. He accuses that the character of Duke Caboom from the 2019 movie Toy Story 4, is based on Evel Knievel. In the lawsuit, K&K Productions, owned by Kelly Knievel, accuses Disney and Pixar of modelling the character of Caboom in Knievel's likeness without permission, and infringing upon its intellectual property rights. K&K Productions has had publicity rights to Evel Knievel since 1978 and is seeking damages totalling more than $300,000 on charges of false endorsement and unjust enrichment.

eagf03ng

Evel Knievel is known for undertaking several death-defying motorcycle stunts in the 1970s

Disney denies the allegations and has said that the Walt Disney Company will defend itself against what it says are meritless claims. The movie debuted in 2019 and even merchandise, including the likeness and image of motorcycle-riding dare devil Duke Caboom, were sold in stores. Caboom's character is voiced by Keanu Reeves in Toy Story 4, and is described by Disney-owned Pixar as a "1970s toy based on Canada's greatest daredevil and stuntman."

"It is obvious Duke Caboom is a knock off of Evel Knievel," K&K said in response to Disney's reaction to the lawsuit. "I don't see a big long line of Disney executives ready to get on a motorcycle and jump 13 buses, nor do I remember any Canadian daredevils from the 70s.

"While we note that Disney uses their Mickey Mouse lawyers to aggressively protect Disney intellectual property, they did not seek permission to use Evel Knievel at any time."

0 Comments

Evel Knievel was renowned for his breath-taking motorcycle stunts during the 1960s and '70s. One of his most famous stunts was jumping over the Caesar's Palace fountain in Las Vegas and 13 buses at Wembley Stadium in London. He also used a rocket-powered bike to attempt to cross Snake River Canyon in Idaho. Evel's attempt to jump the Caesars Palace Fountains in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve in 1967, ended in failure, and he suffered numerous broken bones and nearly died. Knievel recovered and jumped several more times setting world records before passing away in Florida in 2007 at the age of 69.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Ducati Multistrada V4 To Get 1,158 cc V4 Engine Ducati Multistrada V4 To Get 1,158 cc V4 Engine
Ford Endeavour Sport vs Ford Endeavour: What's Different? Ford Endeavour Sport vs Ford Endeavour: What's Different?
Next-Generation Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback Caught Testing In India Again Next-Generation Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback Caught Testing In India Again
Ford Applies For German COVID-19 Loan Guarantees: Report Ford Applies For German COVID-19 Loan Guarantees: Report
Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
2020 Beijing Auto Show: Porsche Gives You A Virtual Tour Of Its Stand 2020 Beijing Auto Show: Porsche Gives You A Virtual Tour Of Its Stand
Evel Knievel's Son Sues Disney Over Movie Character Evel Knievel's Son Sues Disney Over Movie Character
Harley-Davidson 338R Revealed In Patent Drawings Harley-Davidson 338R Revealed In Patent Drawings
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Adventure Bike Spotted Testing In Europe Aprilia Tuareg 660 Adventure Bike Spotted Testing In Europe
Ford India Introduces New Doorstep Service For Its Cars Ford India Introduces New Doorstep Service For Its Cars
Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways To Use IT Services For Better Enforcement Of Traffic Rules Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways To Use IT Services For Better Enforcement Of Traffic Rules
BS6 KTM RC 125, RC 200 And RC 390 Launched In New Colours BS6 KTM RC 125, RC 200 And RC 390 Launched In New Colours
Mercedes-Benz EQC To Go On Sale In India Next Month; Launch Date Out Mercedes-Benz EQC To Go On Sale In India Next Month; Launch Date Out
Hyundai Announces Discount Offers Of Up To Rs. 60,000 On Select Models Hyundai Announces Discount Offers Of Up To Rs. 60,000 On Select Models
Bid For Mahindra Thar #1 Reaches Rs. 90 Lakh In Just Four Days Bid For Mahindra Thar #1 Reaches Rs. 90 Lakh In Just Four Days
Image of Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Mahindra Flags Off Thar 'Her Drive' From Mumbai To Igatpuri With 25 Women
Mahindra Flags Off Thar 'Her Drive' From Mumbai To Igatpuri With 25 Women
Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 80,000 On Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor In September
Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 80,000 On Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor In September
BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 On Sale With Low EMI Scheme Of Rs. 4,999
BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 On Sale With Low EMI Scheme Of Rs. 4,999
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities