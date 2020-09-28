Evel Knievel's Son Sues Disney Over Movie Character

Kelly Knievel, the son of 1970s motorcycle stunt icon Evel Knievel, has accused movie and entertainment giant Disney for basing a recent movie character on his father. He accuses that the character of Duke Caboom from the 2019 movie Toy Story 4, is based on Evel Knievel. In the lawsuit, K&K Productions, owned by Kelly Knievel, accuses Disney and Pixar of modelling the character of Caboom in Knievel's likeness without permission, and infringing upon its intellectual property rights. K&K Productions has had publicity rights to Evel Knievel since 1978 and is seeking damages totalling more than $300,000 on charges of false endorsement and unjust enrichment.

Evel Knievel is known for undertaking several death-defying motorcycle stunts in the 1970s

Disney denies the allegations and has said that the Walt Disney Company will defend itself against what it says are meritless claims. The movie debuted in 2019 and even merchandise, including the likeness and image of motorcycle-riding dare devil Duke Caboom, were sold in stores. Caboom's character is voiced by Keanu Reeves in Toy Story 4, and is described by Disney-owned Pixar as a "1970s toy based on Canada's greatest daredevil and stuntman."

"It is obvious Duke Caboom is a knock off of Evel Knievel," K&K said in response to Disney's reaction to the lawsuit. "I don't see a big long line of Disney executives ready to get on a motorcycle and jump 13 buses, nor do I remember any Canadian daredevils from the 70s.

"While we note that Disney uses their Mickey Mouse lawyers to aggressively protect Disney intellectual property, they did not seek permission to use Evel Knievel at any time."

Evel Knievel was renowned for his breath-taking motorcycle stunts during the 1960s and '70s. One of his most famous stunts was jumping over the Caesar's Palace fountain in Las Vegas and 13 buses at Wembley Stadium in London. He also used a rocket-powered bike to attempt to cross Snake River Canyon in Idaho. Evel's attempt to jump the Caesars Palace Fountains in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve in 1967, ended in failure, and he suffered numerous broken bones and nearly died. Knievel recovered and jumped several more times setting world records before passing away in Florida in 2007 at the age of 69.

