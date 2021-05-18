F1 2021 Video Game To Feature Greats Like Schumacher And Senna 

Codemasters has released the trailer of its latest F1 game: F1 2021. One of the key features of this new game is a new My Team mode which is part of the deluxe edition that will feature seven legendary drivers from the past.

The game will release on Jul 21 -- and the seven drivers include 7-time world champion Michael Schumacher, 3-time world champion Ayrton Senna, and 4-time world champion, Alain Prost. It also includes more recent champions like Jenson Button who won the world title for Brawn GP in 2009 and 2016 champion Nico Rosberg, who has been the only driver to defeat Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes.

Alongside these world champions, the game also includes David Coulthard and Felipe Massa, two of who were highly rated in their prime and earmarked as future world champions. Both Coulthard and Massa almost won the drivers title.

The trailer also revealed the ratings for the seven legends expectedly, Schumacher and Senna had the highest rating at 94, considering the two are considered to be the greatest of all time. Prost followed them with a rating of 93.

The ratings for the current drivers will be revealed soon ahead of the July 16 release. It will be available for Xbox, PlayStation and PC platforms supported with mobile apps for iOS and Android.

The cover art of the game will feature Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, who are the three biggest drivers in F1 right now. Interestingly, this also means for the first time the game will feature a father and son combination, considering Mick Schumacher is making his debut this year in F1.

F1 2020 has become one of the gold standards for race simulation, particularly F1 simulations something which the professional drivers are also using.

