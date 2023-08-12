Login

Michael Schumacher's Championship-Winning Ferrari F2001b To Hit The Auction Block

The Ferrari F2001b which was pivotal in Schumacher's 5th F1 championship win.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

12-Aug-23 03:34 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Schumacher-driven Ferrari F2001b will be auctioned by RM Sotheby's auction.
  • The auction will take place on August 16, 2023
  • It has a 3.0-liter V10 engine producing 615 Kw power and it weighs around 600 kg

The Ferrari Formula One car that played a pivotal role in securing Michael Schumacher's fifth world championship title is set to go under the hammer at an upcoming auction. The car in question, the Ferrari F2001b, with the chassis designation of 215, was at the heart of Schumacher's triumphant journey during the early stages of the 2002 Formula One season. The gavel will fall on this piece of Formula One history on August 16. 
 

Under the hood, this vehicle is powered by a 3.0-liter V10 engine. In its qualifying configuration, the F2001b reportedly unleashed 615 kW of power. However, it was not just the engine's prowess that set it apart, the car itself boasted a weight of a mere 600kg, a stark contrast to the nearly 200kg heft of contemporary Formula One cars.
 

 

As collectors and fans anticipate the auction, the question of the car's value looms large. Sotheby's Sealed division remains tight-lipped about the potential price tag for Schumacher's F2001b, leaving room for speculation. Recent transactions involving Schumacher's former vehicles provide a glimpse into the possibilities, in August of the previous year, a Ferrari F300 driven by Schumacher to four victories in the 1998 season sold for $6.22 million (Rs 51 Crore) at an RM Sotheby's auction. This astounding figure was a mere prelude to what came next – in November of the same year, the F2003-GA, the very car Schumacher clinched his record-breaking sixth Formula One championship in 2003, fetched $ 16.68 million (Rs 138 Crore).
 

 

The F2001b's journey to the auction block raises the bar for what motorsport memorabilia can command. However, it has yet to surpass the record set by Juan Manuel Fangio's 1954 Mercedes-Benz W196 'Silver Arrow,' which sold for $ 20.22 million at auction back in 2013.

 

