New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Alfa Romeo Would've Collapsed If Rule Changes Weren't Pushed Back To 2022

Alfa Romeo's F1 project with Sauber was in jeopardy because of the COVID19 crisis as F1 had new rules for 2021

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Alfa Romeo was the first team to win a world championship in F1 expand View Photos
Alfa Romeo was the first team to win a world championship in F1

Highlights

  • COVID19 crisis represented a major financial hurdle for Alfa Romeo
  • The team would've folded had the rule changes not been pushed back
  • Even if that hadn't happened, the competitiveness would've dwindled

In an exclusive interview with AutoSport Alfa Romeo Sauber team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed that if the scheduled rule changes for 2021 weren't pushed back to 2022 in the wake of the pandemic, his team could've not been on the grid in 2021. "Such an action (freezing of parts) is never easy, of course, because you are afraid that you are going to give someone else an advantage. However, we were in such a difficult situation that we had to", explains Alfa Romeo's team boss to Autosport. 

qn1gjb18

2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen is the lead driver for Alfa Romeo 

"We had also imagined that there would be teams against such measures. If you feel that your car is not going well in Barcelona, you don't want it to take you 18 months," he said. 

"Fortunately we have achieved that, because I think that otherwise, we would not have been there as a team," Vasseur proclaimed. 

0 Comments

He noted that while the financial aspect was a big part of the issue, even if it was not, the team would've been left uncompetitive which would have reduced motivation for everyone working on the project. This is important considering the team represents the Alfa Romeo brand which was the first-ever F1 world champion back in the 1950s. 

Newsbeep

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq
Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 4
Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 4
Honda Two-Wheeler India Announces Voluntary Retirement Scheme For Employees
Honda Two-Wheeler India Announces Voluntary Retirement Scheme For Employees
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Pre-Bookings To Begin From January 11, Complimentary Comfort Package For Early Buyers
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Pre-Bookings To Begin From January 11, Complimentary Comfort Package For Early Buyers
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
F1: Alfa Romeo Would've Collapsed If Rule Changes Weren't Pushed Back To 2022
F1: Alfa Romeo Would've Collapsed If Rule Changes Weren't Pushed Back To 2022
2021 Tata Safari Will Be 70 mm Longer Than Harrier, Says Pratap Bose
2021 Tata Safari Will Be 70 mm Longer Than Harrier, Says Pratap Bose
MG Hector 2021 vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass: Price Comparison
MG Hector 2021 vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass: Price Comparison
Tesla's Model Y Sells Out In China 
Tesla's Model Y Sells Out In China 
Mercedes-Benz EQS Will Have An Ultra-Wide Screen 
Mercedes-Benz EQS Will Have An Ultra-Wide Screen 
Upcoming Tata Micro SUV Will Resemble Up To 85 Per Cent Of The HBX Concept: Pratap Bose
Upcoming Tata Micro SUV Will Resemble Up To 85 Per Cent Of The HBX Concept: Pratap Bose
Honda Activa Becomes First Scooter To Have 2.5 Crore Customers
Honda Activa Becomes First Scooter To Have 2.5 Crore Customers
MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 41.70 Lakh
MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 41.70 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq
Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Made-in-India Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 401 Launched In Malaysia
Made-in-India Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 401 Launched In Malaysia

New Car Models

MG Hector

SUV, 13.96 - 17.4 Kmpl
MG Hector
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Fortuner

SUV, 0 Kmpl
Toyota Fortuner
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 29.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 62,234 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi A4

Sedan, 17.84 Kmpl
Audi A4
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 42.34 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 87,891 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ford EcoSport

SUV, 14.7 - 21.7 Kmpl
Ford EcoSport
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,586 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,120 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Scorpio

SUV, 15.37 Kmpl
Mahindra Scorpio
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,740 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib 300x600
x
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities