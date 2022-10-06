F1: Honda & Red Bull Expand Their Partnership As Porsche Deal Collapses

On expected lines, Honda and Red Bull have expanded their F1 relationship after a Honda board meeting approved closer ties with leaders of the constructor's championship. Honda of course was the engine manufacturer behind Red Bull and AlphaTauri’s revival in 2018 and in 2021 delivered an engine that allowed Max Verstapppen to win his maiden F1 world title. But in 2020, the Honda board decided to end the F1 operation as the automaker freed up resources to prepare for its transition towards electrification Since then, Honda has received limited HRC branding as it operates like a glorified contract manufacturer for Red Bull’s engines as it has also started its own engine division.

But now the expanded partnership involves expanded branding and perhaps Honda's involvement in the development of the next generation engine that will be deployed in F1 from 2026 onwards. Honda as per reports could be behind the hybrid element of the Red Bull powertrains power unit, while Red Bull will develop the internal combustion engine in-house.

Interestingly, the announcement has happened on the cusp of the Japanese GP which happens on the Honda-owned Suzuka which is considered to be one of the iconic F1 tracks of all time. It also happens on the weekend where Max Verstappen could seal his second world title. This partnership will also extend to AlphaTauri. It has been said that Sergio Perez will also serve as an ambassador for the Honda Racing School which collaborates with the Red Bull Junior programme which has delivered drivers like Yuki Tsunoda who drives for AlphaTauri.

All this has happened after Red Bull was dead certain to be partnering with Porsche, but that deal capitulated and now Porsche will likely not be part of F1 as a constructor.